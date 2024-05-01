Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 3: Wakan Tanka & The Good Red Road

Wakan Tanka is a Lakota word that best translates as “the great mystery”. For Crazy Horse and his fellow Lakota people, Wakan Tanka is God. Not some white male with a long beard who lives in the sky, as the Crown religions would have us believe. Not one of many gods in a pagan pantheon as misinformed Crown-inspired liberals would have us believe. No, Wakan Tanka is the monotheistic Creator of all.

The humility expressed in this understanding of the nature of reality can only be appreciated when one compares it to the two supposedly opposing views of the dominant culture. One arm of this Crown-informed worldview tells us that “science” rules all and that there is no God. These fools tell us that everything in the universe came from a “big bang”, which though still an unproven theory is paraded around as “science”.

These humans apparently cannot see the meticulous way in which this world was put together, with different plants providing food for different animals, different weather occurring throughout the year to nourish those plants, different coastal tides, and upper-level winds creating that weather, and so on.

Lakota elders will tell you that Wakan Tanka made it all this way. Genesis 6 will tell you pretty much the same thing. But this second arm of the Royal Society-informed worldview likes to ignore

this and many other parts of a certain history book known as the bible. Their mission in life is to save the souls of heathens like the Lakota people whose “original sin” was ostensibly that they clearly understood the nature of reality.

The Lakota know that humans did not come from the sky, they came from the earth. They know that “heaven” is not in the sky where the Anunnaki came from, but here on earth, if we simply accept and show humility and gratitude towards Wakan Tanka’s beautiful and perfect creation. They know there is no original sin to overcome since this regards the story of Adam & Eve, who rejected this understanding of the nature of reality in favor of lies told to them by an Anunnaki serpent related to King Sargon. Central to this lie was eating forbidden fruit from the tree of knowledge, which is a metaphor for human beings worshiping their intellect rather than having faith in a higher-power that is more connected to our heart and soul, but most importantly, to our natural animal instincts.

For this reason, the Lakota and other indigenous people do not naturally wrestle with such concepts as guilt and shame. And who, when left to their own devices, never left their Garden of Eden for over 100,000 years of relative peace. They survived and thrived from the bounty of nature through a blend of deep love for their family and clan and great suspicion towards outsiders. They did not adopt the preconceived notions that the royal bloodline came to call “science” and “religion”. Instead, they were true scientists who observed, inferred, and made educated guesses as they made their way through life. They were much more in tune with the laws of nature than any religion has been henceforth.

What we Crown-educated dualists came to call science and religion, would simply be called the Good Red Road by them. This is not a “belief”, but an intuitive understanding of the nature of reality in which reciprocity is necessary to have a good life, since giving is nature’s supreme law. If one takes too much, one will suffer the consequences. If one over-hunts the bison, the herd disappears. If one over-fishes the trout stream, it will go barren. If one plants too many times in a certain place, the nutrients will be depleted from the soil and crops will no longer grow there.

It’s not that indigenous people were overly spiritual beings, as many on the fake left would have you believe. Those notions of “spirituality”, including paganism, were invented by the royal bloodline in Babylon as a means to deceive people. In fact, the royals consider themselves pagans. Druids to be exact. It’s just that Indians were real scientists and came to understand that in order to thrive they must do things a certain way and reciprocate whenever possible with their natural relatives to receive the bounty provided by Wakan Tanka.

Central to this understanding is that all living things are related. How can I radio-collar a bear then track and monitor the bear to “protect” it if I have a relationship with that bear and know that wearing the collar will make it angry? Maybe this lack of humility regarding the value of bears will even lead that bear to attack and eat humans.

The Lakota thanked the tatanka (bison) every time they finished hunting them. They considered the bison to be better than they were since they gave their very lives to keep the tribe from going hungry. Of course, they were forced to rely more heavily on bison only after the wetiko settlers and their army protectors showed up, forcing the Lakota to abandon their crops and become even more nomadic than the semi-nomads they originally were just to get away from them

Indians will always tell you how important it is to have a relationship with the animals they hunt since this relationship is necessary if the animals are to give themselves up to the hunter. Yet this reality is denied by the dominant culture, which is inculcated with the absurd idea that animals cannot communicate with each other and we cannot talk to them, either.

And where does this illogical idea come from? From the Crown of course. But this time, it’s the courtesy of their Royal Geographic Society tentacle, the same one that insists that humans evolved from apes and hinges that assumption on evolutionary theory. This theory, paraded again as solid “science”, has a small problem. There has never been a solid genetic link established between apes and men. For years, they marched out Ramapithecus, until it, too, was shot down by real science.

