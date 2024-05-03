Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 3: Wakan Tanka & The Good Red Road

Walking the Good Red Road must, by its very nature, be done slowly and with great attention to both detail, and to occurrences in the natural world. What the Western world has done instead is to block out and ignore nature, while operating on “scientific” preconceptions they learned from the Crown and its numerous official tentacles.

In doing so, Western man denies the very nature of reality. For example, in traditional Lakota culture, the man who kills the hunted animal not only thanks his relative for giving its life, but he also eats last when the meat is cooked for the tribe to eat. This is not because the man is “woke”. This man was never asleep in the first place.

He does so because he understands the nature of reality in which action always produces a reaction, where instant karma is a given. He knows that by eating last he will earn or retain deep respect from other members of the tribe. And that respect will make his life much easier going forward. He knew what my three cats knew. It is not, therefore, as the dualistic Crown “experts” would have you believe, a selfless act, but rather a very selfish act. He is looking out for his best interests and in doing so the best interests of the tribe are also served. This is how the world actually works.

When a person truly looks out for his or her self, they help the greater good, since the universe is not based on a law where one must sacrifice to do good. Rather, doing the right thing brings bounty to the actor. They are one and the same. Conversely, when people do the wrong thing, it always and without exception brings them pain and suffering, which then reverberates out into the greater world.

The Lakota understood this as the Sacred Hoop. The nature of reality was not laid out in straight lines. It was circular. Any action would eventually work its way around that circle and back to the actor. But it wasn’t just the Lakota who understood this. Every tribe on planet earth accepted this as scientific fact, with over 100,000 years of experience to back it up.

This truism is reflected in the legend of the Ouroboros, where the snake or dragon, due to the circular nature of reality, will eventually, after devouring all else, eat its own tail. And that is exactly what is going on today as the Crown devours all the resources of the planet, eventually consuming even themselves as the circular action completes.

There is no duality, only polarity. It’s all about energy, electricity, and sending out good vibes which then resonate throughout all creation. Feeling good about and loving yourself is where it all begins. Seeing ourselves in a relationship with the rest of the world, rather than in competition with it, is the key. There is nothing natural about capitalism.

For this reason, indigenous cultures did not have kings or queens, or even chiefs. The tribal “chief” was a Crown fabrication that made it easier for the colonizers to control the tribes and steal their land and resources. Typically, government officials beholden to the Crown would pick individuals within the tribes who were weak and easily corrupted to become “tribal chiefs”. They could then bribe these stooges, sometimes with something as simple as a bottle of whiskey. Countless bad treaties were signed by “tribes” throughout the world in this manner. And this practice continues to this day in our political arena.

Instead, tribes were governed very loosely and by a council of mainly elderly members, both men and women. Inequality between the sexes began with the advent of agriculture, a subject I will delve into further later in this book. It also became more exaggerated with the rise of capitalism, which we will also explore in later chapters.

One could argue that the Indians were anarchists. In other words, they rejected all forms of “archy”, which means some people “arch over” or control others. Patriarchy, matriarchy, oligarchy, and monarchy are all Crown concepts that reinforce rule by bloodline – or the “divine right of kings” concept. But these relationships do not exist in nature. They exist only in the demented minds of the perpetrators of colonial theft and violence.

The concept of the alpha male is also a phony contrived concept based on a fear and misunderstanding of the nature of reality. Translated correctly from Greek, alpha means “pure”. It has nothing at all to do with physical size or strength, the size of one’s bank account, or the power one wields over a society. In fact, one could argue that in the latter two cases such a person is the opposite of alpha – a weak and cowardly individual who resorted to some form of exploitation or cheating to attain that status. Nothing pure about that.

The recent Covid-19 psyop illustrates how insane the Crown methodology, or lack thereof, is. Here, one must be reminded that coronavirus translates to English as “crown venom”. Although no one on this planet has yet isolated a virus of any kind, germ “theory” is again paraded around as fact by Crown tentacles such as the Lancet Journal and the New England Journal of Medicine.

Meanwhile, few “scientists” observed that the arrival of crown venom directly coincided with a massive build-out of wireless communications infrastructure, culminating in the 5G network. Although many studies have been conducted regarding the negative health effects of electromagnetic frequencies to both humans and the non-human world, those who cite those studies (including at least one by the US Navy) are disregarded as “conspiracy theorists”. In fact, we have entered a time when any idea that calls into question the centuries-old lies of the Crown is a “conspiracy theory”.

Indigenous people have words for this type of insanity that replaces their solid understanding of a reality based on love with a hurried panic-stricken mentality based on fear. To the Indians, this insanity devours not just flesh, like a cannibal would, but devours souls, as well.

The Cree call it wetiko. The Algonquin call it wendigo. And as you can tell from Crazy Horse’s name translated, the Lakota call it witko. These tribes did not encounter the carriers of this mind virus until around 1850 or so. This explains why their creation stories make the most sense. They were not corrupted by the lies of the royal bloodline until very recently. The history book known as the bible does not even pertain to them. They knew nothing of the East India Company, capitalism or industrialism until 170 years ago.

This wetiko insanity emanates from the royal bloodline. They do not originate from this earth so the laws of nature are foreign to them. This mindset is synonymous with the Archons of ancient Gnostic writings, the Nephilim fallen angels of the bible, the Anunnaki invaders identified by the Sumerian clay tablets and the jinn of ancient Islamic teachings. It is also synonymous with artificial intelligence, aliens, Lucifer, Satan, the devil, and virtual reality.

Lakota mythology does not have a concept of pure evil because they were insulated from the crimes of the royal Nephilim bloodline for centuries. They could never have imagined such insane ideas or behavior from creatures who appear to be human. Thus the word wetiko to describe them.

In fact, evil is not native to this world. Wakan Tanka made it perfect. But evil had happened before on our planet when alien invaders made their way here and lived out their twisted wetiko ways. For example, we are told in the Book of Enoch, which is conveniently left out of most bibles, that giants once roamed the earth. And new scientists are now unearthing their massive, elongated skulls to prove it.

Enoch, who was Noah’s grandfather, said God came to him and told him to tell the giants to quit eating human flesh or they would be vanquished from the earth. They did not listen and soon Noah was busy building an arc in preparation for God’s unhappy response to the giants’ behavior. These giants were somehow related to the same Nephilim bloodline that currently rules this world via parasitic capitalism. The appearance is more refined, but in a very real sense they are again “eating” people.

Wakan Tanka had answered these interventions of evil at various earlier times. Along with the Great Flood, we also know of an Ice Age that wiped out a huge chunk of the earth’s population. There was also the Lake Toba, Sumatra, supervolcano, then later, a giant meteor strike in the Yucatan Peninsula, to name just a few of God’s answers to evil past.

The most recent intervention like this occurred in Sumeria approximately 8,500 years ago. Evil had arrived on this earth again and for the first time a ruling clique declared itself a “royal bloodline”. People would again be tested as to their understanding of he nature of reality. The question was the same as it had always been. Would we remember?

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

