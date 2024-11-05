Excerpted from Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan to Destroy Creation, Chapter 2: The Rothschild Illuminati.

While the Luciferians hide in the shadows and try to manipulate creation, it is tactically important that they be identified and become household names. These delusional psychopaths have declared war on humanity and if we are to survive as a species, we who are One must now take the fight to them by exposing their agenda.

Once a critical mass of awareness is reached, the Satanists will melt away into the shadows. But to reach that awareness we need to know who they are, how they think and what they have planned.

The Illuminati serves as ruling council to all the Luciferian secret societies. Its roots go back to the Guardians of Light in Atlantis, the Brotherhood of the Snake in Sumeria, the Afghan Roshaniya, the Egyptian Mystery Schools and the Genoese families who bankrolled the Roman Empire and hung Jesus Christ on the cross for exposing them.

British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, who “handled” mafia-founder and 33rd Degree Mason, Giuseppe Mazzini, alluded to the Illuminati in a daring speech before the House of Commons in 1856 warning, “There is in Italy a power which we seldom mention. I mean the secret societies. Europe is covered with a network of secret societies just as the surfaces of the earth are covered with a network of railroads.”

The Illuminati is to these secret societies what the Bank of International Settlements is to the Eight Families central bankers. Their hierarchy consists of exactly the same people. The forerunners of the Freemasons - the Knights Templar - founded the concept of banking and created a “bond market” as a means to control European nobles through war debts.

The Templars claim to possess secret knowledge that Jesus Christ married Mary Magdalene, fathered children and was the son of Joseph of Arimathea. This is a lie based on the fact that Joseph was the son of King Solomon. Solomon’s Temple thus became the model for Masonic Temples, which are found without fail in every town of any size in America.

The Freemasons are officially Crown Agents who work to further the Satanic goals of world domination hatched by the City of London and the Bank of International Settlements crowd.

Solomon’s Temple was a place of ill repute where fornicating, drunkenness and human sacrifice were the norm. These Babylonians justified these deeds based on the Luciferian Talmud. Its location on Jerusalem’s Mount Moriah may have also been an Anunnaki flight control center.

The Crusader Knights Templar looted a huge store of gold and numerous sacred artifacts from beneath the Temple, which they used to found the Holy Roman Empire. King Solomon was the son of King David who, during his 1015 BC reign, massacred thousands of people. This claimed-lineage to the House of David is what the Illuminati use to justify their global control.

Author David Icke calls King David “a butcher” and asserts that the king wrote a good chunk of the Bible. His son Solomon killed his own brother to become King. He advised the Egyptian Pharaoh Shishak and married his daughter. Solomon studied at Akhenaten's Egyptian Mystery Schools, where mind control was rampant. The Grand Lodge of Cairo spawned both the Assassins and the terrorist Afghan Roshaniya. Solomon returned to Jerusalem to build his Temple with help from Egyptian Brotherhood brick Freemasons.

The Canaanite Brotherhood was headed by the god-king Melchizedek, who may have been an Anunnaki. The king focused on a Hebrew understanding of the Ancient Mysteries. The Order of Melchizedek became the secret society associated with the Cabala. King Solomon developed his vast wisdom studying the Sumerian Tablets of Destiny, which Abraham possessed.

Abraham may have also been of Anunnaki origin. Both he and Melchizedek had been tutored by the Sumerian Brotherhood of the Snake, represented in the Biblical creation story when Adam and Eve are tempted from the bountiful garden of Eden (a hunting and gathering existence) into a world of “sin and servitude” by a snake. Eve could have also been impregnated by the snake – an Anunnaki serpent -and thus damning all Adamus (the Sumerian word for human beings) to a life of toil under serpent king bloodline control.

The basis of the Sumerian Tablets of Destiny that Abraham possessed were known as Ha Qabala, Hebrew for “light and knowledge”. Those who understood these cryptic secrets believed to be encoded throughout the Old Testament, are referred to deferentially as Ram. The phrase is used in Celtic, Buddhist and Hindu spiritual circles as well. The Knights Templar brought Cabalistic knowledge to Europe when they returned from their Middle East Crusade adventures.

The Knights created the Prieuré de Sion on Mt. Zion near Jerusalem in the 11th century to guard such holy relics as the Shroud of Turin, the Ark of the Covenant, and the Hapsburg family’s Spear of Destiny, which was used to kill Jesus Christ.

The Priory’s more important purpose was to guard Templar gold and to preserve the alleged bloodline of Jesus – the royal Sangreal – which they believe is carried forth by the French Bourbon Merovingian family and the related Hapsburg monarchs of Spain and Austria. The French Lorraine dynasty, which descended from the Merovingians, married into the House of Hapsburg to acquire the throne of Austria.

The Hapsburgs ran the Holy Roman Empire until its dissolution in 1806 through King Charles V and others. The family traces its roots back to a Swiss estate known as Habichtsburg, which was built in 1020. The Hapsburgs are an integral part of the Priory of Sion. Many researchers are convinced that Spain’s Hapsburg King Philip will be crowned Sangreal World King in Jerusalem.

The Hapsburgs are related to the Rothschilds through the Holy Roman Emperor, Frederick Barbarossa’s second son, Archibald II. The Rothschilds - leaders in Cabala, Freemasonry and the Knights Templar - sit at the apex of the both the Illuminati and the Eight Families banking cartel. The family accumulated its vast wealth by issuing war bonds to the Black Nobility for centuries, including the British Windsors, the French Bourbons, the German von Thurn und Taxis, the Italian Savoys and the Austrian and Spanish Hapsburgs.

David Icke believes the Rothschilds represent the head of the Anunnaki Serpent Kings, stating, “They (Rothschilds) had the crown heads of Europe in debt to them and this included the Black Nobility dynasty, the Hapsburgs, who ruled the Holy Roman Empire for 600 years. The Rothschilds also control the Bank of England. If there was a war, the Rothschilds were behind the scenes, creating conflict and funding both sides.”

The Rothschilds and the Warburgs - who funded both Hitler and the Bolsheviks - are main stockholders of the German Bundesbank. The Rothschilds control Japan’s biggest banking house, Nomura Securities, via a tie-up between Edmund Rothschild and Tsunao Okumura. The Rothschilds are the richest and most powerful family in the world. Their wealth is hidden by City of London-created offshore accounts that show no ownership. The only one who knows who controls these accounts is the Bank of England, which the Rothschilds also control. They are also inbred. Over half of the last generation of Rothschild progeny married within the family, presumably to preserve their “Sangreal”.

The 1782 Great Seal of the United States is loaded with Illuminati symbolism. So is the reverse side of the US $1 Federal Reserve Note, which was designed by Freemasons. The pyramid on the left side is derived from those in Egypt – a possible space beacon or energy source for the Anunnaki - whose Pharaohs oversaw the building of the pyramids using Israelite slave labor.

The pyramid is an important symbol for the Illuminati bankers. They call themselves Illuminati because there are 33 vertebrae in the human back. The highest level of Masonry is the 33rd Degree. Above that are the Illuminati, who believe they are the head sitting above the vertebrae, thus giving them the right to herd humanity in whatever direction they see fit - the ultimate expression of the Luciferian doctrine.

Thus, the Illuminati employ Triads, Trilaterals and Trinities to create a society ruled by the few elite Sangreal presiding over the masses, which is represented by the pyramid. When the Brotherhood of the Snake occupied the Grand Lodge of Cairo they worshiped a trinity of Isis, Osiris, and Horus, who may have been Anunnaki offspring.

The Brotherhood spread the concept of trinity to the Christian (Father, Son and Holy Spirit), Hindu (Brahma, Shiva and Krishna), and Buddhist (Buddha, Dharma and Sangha) faiths.

The eye atop the pyramid depicted on the $1 bill is the all-seeing eye of the Afghan Roshaniya, known alternately as The Order, and the Order of the Quest - names later adopted by Skull and Bones, Germanenorden, and the JASON Society.

Novus Ordo Seclorum appears beneath the pyramid, while Annuit Coeptis appears above the all-seeing eye. Annuit Coeptis means “may he smile upon our endeavors (Great Work of Ages)”.

Above the eagle on the right side of the note are the words E Pluribus Unum, Latin for “out of many one”. The eagle clutches 13 arrows and 13 olive branches while 13 stars appear above the eagle’s head. America was founded with 13 “colonies”. Templar pirate Jacques de Molay was executed on Friday the 13th.

The numbers 3, 9, 13, and 33 are significant to the secret societies. The Bilderberger Group has a powerful Policy Committee of 13 members. It is one of 3 committees of 13 that answer to Prince Bernhard – a member of the Hapsburg family and leader of the Black Nobility. The Bilderberg Policy Committee answers to a Rothschild Round Table of 9.

The ancient spiritual texts tell us that numbers are the basis of creation, so these same numbers are key to understanding reality. But again, the Luciferians have hijacked this spiritual knowledge, hidden it from us with their secret societies, inverted it and used it the reinforce their fourth-dimension madness.

One of the goals of the Illuminati's Freemason lieutenants is to study the holy texts in order to glean information that can be inverted and deployed to advance their sociopathic agenda.

As Jamaican revolutionary reggae artist Peter Tosh said of these Babylonians, “Everything you do upside down”.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.

Jill Henderson, is the author of four books, The Healing Power of Kitchen Herbs, The Garden Seed Saving Guide, The Ozarks: A Year in the High Country and co-author of Illuminati Agenda 21. She blogs at Show Me Oz and her artwork is featured at Forever Pet Portraits.