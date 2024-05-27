Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 10: The Royal Society

Founded by royal charter in 1660, the Royal Society is the world’s oldest continuous scientific academy. It was preceded by what was known as The Invisible College, which is mentioned in German Rosicrucian papers from the 17th century. A blueprint for the Royal Society was laid out in Sir Francis Bacon’s fictional House of Solomon. In 1710, it set up shop at Crane Court on Fleet Street in the City of London. It has since relocated to Carlton House Terrace in Westminster.

Its branches include the Royal Society of Chemistry, Royal Society of Medicine, Royal Society of Arts, Royal Society of Biology, Royal Academy, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, Royal Aeronautical Society, Royal Anthropological Institute, Royal Astronomical Society, Royal Economic Society, Royal Historical Society, Royal Pharmaceutical Society, Royal Entomological Society, Royal Geographical Society, Royal Society of Literature, Royal Horticultural Society, Royal Meteorological Society, Royal Statistical Society, Royal African Society, and Royal Asiatic Society.

This is only a partial list and there are many others spread throughout the Commonwealth. As you can see, the seven sacred sciences are all covered here. Probably the most powerful of these is the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA), also known as Chatham House. Founded in 1920, its stated mission is to provide commentary on world events and offer solutions to global challenges.

In fact, it is the driving force when it comes to the foreign policy of the UK and its Commonwealth underlings. Its US affiliate is the Council on Foreign Relations, which serves the same role in shaping US foreign policy. Other national affiliates do the same – including the Australian Institute of International Affairs, Canadian International Council, German Council on Foreign Relations, Netherlands Institute of International Relations, Pakistan Institute of International Affairs, and the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

The current obsession at Chatham House is support for arming Ukraine in the war against Russia. Prior to that, it was instrumental in shaping Covid-19 lockdown policies and vaccination mandates around the world. It works closely with the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), the world’s oldest defense and security think tank, founded in 1831 by Duke of Wellington Sir Arthur Wellesley, who descended from the old Venetian banker Welser clan. The current president of RUSI is Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, who openly backed Adolf Hitler.

While RIIA and RUSI shape and defend the imperialist policies of Britain and its allies, the Royal Geographic Society (RGS) is there to bolster those policies through its Malthusian views on human nature. Founded just one year before RUSI in 1830, RGSs mission was to keep tabs on the colonies and to absorb the Palestine Association, African Association, and Raleigh Club into its ranks. King William IV was the original patron, while the current royal patron is Princess Anne. In 1859, Queen Victoria granted it a royal charter.

RGS funded the expeditions of Charles Darwin, David Livingstone, Sir Edmund Hillary, and many other colonial explorers. Its mouthpiece magazines include Geographical and National Geographic. Within these pages, the reader often finds nature portrayed as a brutish place where competition and fighting are a constant theme.

RSG popularized the notion of survival of the fittest, skewing the central findings of Darwin’s travels, which were – if a species was to survive, there must be extensive cooperation within that species, rather than competition. This junk science is often employed to defend Crown capitalism, which is ostensibly more “fit” than the countries they pilfer cheap labor and resources from.

I grew up on a farm. I hunted, fished, and trapped. Later, I did extensive back-country hiking in grizzly bear habitat in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. I’ve traveled to fifty countries and encountered wild animals in many of them, including a self-guided safari in South Africa’s Kruger National Park. For most of my life I have lived in remote areas teeming with wildlife.

My scientific observation through it all is how little competition and fighting there is in both wild and domesticated animals. What I have seen is extensive cooperation, within species as well as across species. But this truism does nothing to defend the Crown’s bad behavior, so the many scientists who have come to the same conclusion will receive no funding from the Royal Geographic Society.

It would have been easy in 18th-century London, having come through the Black Death and now in the middle of the Industrial Revolution, to view life as difficult and “brutish”. Persians and Arabs traveling to the UK were appalled at the squalor they found. But this was not the original human condition, rather a result of living under a greedy and acquisitive monarchy, which always required an underclass to maintain its lavish lifestyle.

Agriculture had disrupted the natural relationships that mankind held dear for hundreds of thousands of years. Now the Industrial Revolution in Britain would take humans even further from these bonds, as farmers were lured into the cities with the promise of better paying factory jobs.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

Share

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com