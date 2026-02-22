Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

It's so typical of the parasitic class and counterfeit money printers. Buy and set up institutions claiming "consensus". Label anyone who questions their bogus scientific claims as conspiracy theorists, then pump out mountains and mountains of endless propaganda through their MSM outlets for decades and decades.

90% of the worlds problems are manufactured by this parasitic, pedophilic, inbred scum. We could end them all tomorrow if we wanted to. In fact, our very futures and our children and grand childrens futures depend on it. Keep waking up people, it's time to act.

Same story in Newfoundland Canada, a beautiful large island in the Atlantic ocean on North East Canadian coast. Thriving generationally as local fishermen deeply rooted in steadfast family values living in their coastal villages ended with the governments imposition of a resettlement act aimed at moving the folks into the cities. They lured the men and women and families with promises of money, jobs and an overall easier lifestyle thanks to politicians like Newfoundland's premier Joey Smallwood (around 1949 when the landmass became part of the corporation known as Canada Inc.). Then came the Fishing Moratorium in 1992 whereby the fishing industry was shutdown by the Federal Canadian politicians. Not sure if the corporate, globalist owned building sized trawlers were out in the ocean depths still raking in fish and all the other sea creatures at this time but my thoughts are likely that this is exactly what was going on to some degree and how would we know otherwise? Now, its destruction by fires like the fishing plant in St Mary's on the Irish Loop last November with 300 men and women unemployed and extreme, almost non stop 100 Km/hr plus damaging winds, record snowfall/squalls ..... you get the picture.

