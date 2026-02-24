(Excerpted from Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering Chapter 10: The Royal Society)

From 1760 to 1840, using raw materials pilfered by the East India Company from Asia, the Industrial Revolution gathered pace in the UK. Steam and water power were used to produce iron and manufacture chemicals. The textile industry led the way as Crown factories hired desperate serfs to work their new machines. Much of the cotton and dyes came from Bengal.

From 1870 to 1915, the Second Industrial Revolution occurred. Machine tools were developed, standardization became entrenched, interchangeable parts were common, and mass production became possible. Railroads and telegraph lines swept across Europe, water and sewer systems were modernized, and oil was discovered and utilized as a new power source.

A Third Industrial Revolution occurred in the mid-20th century, featuring the replacement of analog and mechanical systems with electronic, digital, and eventually computerized ones. This marked the beginning of the Information Age.

The second focus of the Royal Geographic Society is to tell us how we evolved from the Great Apes. Though it is certainly a possibility, their evolutionary theory has yet to be proven in this regard. The fossil record is incomplete, the effectiveness of carbon dating has come under increased scrutiny, and the “missing link” between Great Apes and humans has yet to be established.

For decades, Ramapithecus was paraded around by Crown-funded anthropologists at Yale led by Elwyn Simons as the missing link. But research by biochemist Allan Wilson and Berkeley anthropologist, Vincent Sarich, led a group of scientists in challenging this belief. Though initially dismissed by the mainstream scientific community, the mounting evidence that Ramapithecus was, in fact, Sivapithecus (the ancestor to orangutans), became overwhelming and even Simons was forced to admit his error.

Despite this new scientific discovery, many otherwise highly-educated people in the world still believe in evolutionary theory as gospel. This Crown-driven junk science has indeed become their new religion.

Similarly, the Royal Society of Physics had driven the particle physics train for centuries, informing us that all matter was made up of highly predictable elementary particles called atoms. This belief had existed since the 6th century. But starting in the 19th century many began to question this orthodoxy, giving rise to subatomic physics.

It began with scientists identifying positively-charged protons and neutral neutrons. Smaller and smaller particles were identified, but their actions were not at all predictable. This understanding developed into quantum field theory, which maintained that particles and their interactions were the same since their movements could even be affected by the mood of the experimenter. Sir Isaac Newton’s Crown-funded laws were quickly unraveling.

In the 1950s, particle accelerators like CERN were developed to try to smash the smaller and smaller particles like quarks and leptons into one another to find even smaller ones. This very expensive madness has resulted in new theories like the unified field theory and string theory, which revolve around Higgs boson, popularized as the God particle, after a book of the same name by Nobel Laureate Leon Lederman of Crown-controlled Columbia University.

But a new science alternative to particle physics has emerged which focuses on matter that consists of electricity rather than particles. This new plasma physics has made serious inroads at major universities, where it is now taught that there are four states of matter: solid, liquid, gas, and plasma. David Talbot and his Thunderbolt Project are pioneers in this field.

Talbot’s discoveries also carry over into astronomy, another of the Nephilim’s always-inverted seven sacred sciences. The Royal Astronomical Society has espoused the Big Bang Theory, which uses particle physics theories and Einstein’s theory of relativity to posit that the universe was created in one massive explosion.

Talbot and his plasma physics ilk have challenged this theory, finding that the universe is electric, plasma-based, and ever-changing. They argue that most of what has transpired in the creation of the universe is not based on collisions or explosions, but on electrical charges caused by cosmic lightning storms.

One cannot escape the pattern that emerges from the Crown’s “science” in trying to explain things like the origin of man, what constitutes matter, and how the universe was created. Their conclusions in these areas involve explanations that tend to diminish mankind, to atomize and dissect reality, and to explain away Wakan Tanka’s mysterious creation as resulting from random, chaotic, and violent events in the universe.

Again, they are projecting their dark worldview into their new scientific Trojan Horse as a means to discourage humanity from the possibility of real progress. Rather than seeing what is actually in front of them, they instead reflect in their findings a colonizer mindset, bent on proving the superiority of the bloodline at the expense of nature, humans, and even God.

Hatched in Babylon as an Anunnaki means to control humans, religion and spirituality had been well-utilized by the Crown to maintain control of their Holy Roman Empire. But the Catholic Church had renounced the Templar knights of the Crown as heretics, and Protestantism wasn’t injected with enough guilt and shame to keep the peasants in line. Judaism could and would still be mobilized occasionally, but only to garner sympathy from the public when required.

The answer to maintaining control over the growing global population lie in the Royal Societies and their Malthusian, bloodline supremacist, dark view of the world. They had already destroyed human relationships with nature in their push to enslave humans into agriculture. Now they would push them into cities to work at Crown corporations. An urbanized population is a scared population, and one more likely to adopt such dark views as to the nature of reality.

Better to rid the world of any notion of a supreme and benevolent Creator, though they had done their best to portray God as angry and quick to condemn. Now they would go back to their Sumerian and Egyptian pagan roots and coerce populations by the sword and by science, inverting the Nephilim fallen angel’s seven sacred sciences to assuage humanity to acquiesce to their continued tyranny.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering