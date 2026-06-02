Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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J Guti's avatar
J Guti
2d

Rockefeller & the CFR are the sister organization to Rothschild's RIIA/Chatham House which is the foreign policy arm of the Rothschild Empire.

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Giuseppe Boglio's avatar
Giuseppe Boglio
2d

Although I realize this particular article is about the Trilateral Commission, there are several references to Ronald Reagan and members of the Bush family, especially George H.W. Bush for obvious reasons.

However, there is no mention of the Savings & Loan Crisis in the 1980's nor of the Bush's family involvement in it.

I now copy an excerpt from an article titled *The Bush family and the S&L Scandal*

The URL is https://www.rationalrevolution.net/war/bush_family_and_the_s.htm

What is important to note about the S&L scandal is that it was the largest theft in the history of the world and US tax payers are who was robbed.

The problems occurred in the Savings and Loan industry as they relate to theft because the industry was deregulated under the Reagan/Bush administration and restrictions were eased on the industry so much that abuse and misuse of funds became easy, rampant, and went unchecked.

There are several ways in which the Bush family plays into the Savings and Loan scandal, which involves not only many members of the Bush family but also many other politicians that are still in office and still part of the Bush Jr. administration today. Jeb Bush, George Bush Sr., and his son Neil Bush have all been implicated in the Savings and Loan Scandal, which cost American tax payers over $1.4 TRILLION dollars (note that this is about one quarter of our national debt).

Between 1981 and 1989, when George Bush finally announced that there was a Savings and Loan Crisis to the world, the Reagan/Bush administration worked to cover up Savings and Loan problems by reducing the number and depth of examinations required of S&Ls as well as attacking political opponents who were sounding early alarms about the S&L industry.  Industry insiders were aware of significant S&L problems as early 1986 that they felt would require a bailout. This information was kept from the media until after Bush had won the 1988 elections.

This is not an evaluation or editorial assessment of your article. I always find your writings well researched and documented. Perhaps the Book Big Oil and their Bankers in the Persian Gulf was written before full information of the S&L Crisis was released.

Nonetheless I believe it is worth noting this additional information abot these “virtuous” individuals that have commanded such an important influence in the history of this great country.

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