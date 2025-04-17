Those who were hoping that President Trump was going to take on the “Deep State” - more accurately described as the Royal Annunaki Bloodline- and create a more just international economic order got their bitter answer last week.

The week before last Trump had sounded like Chairman Mao, as he excoriated the European Union and their City of London masters for decades of unfair trade practices beginning with the advent of GATT (General Agreement of Trade and Tariffs) and the WTO (World Trade Organization) in the early 1990’s.

Suddenly Trump-deranged “liberals” were decrying Wall Street’s swoon and defending NAFTA and other “free trade” agreements which have served to empower multinational corporations and their bloodline oligarchy shareholders at the expense of unions, workers and and an ever-shrinking middle class. Most “conservatives" had a similar reaction.

But last week things got serious. The dollar swooned and 10-year bond rates crept near 4.5% as the Annunaki families began shucking their US holdings. It didn’t take long before Trump began backpedaling on his tariff agenda, saying it was all a “negotiation tactic”, delaying all tariffs except those on China for 90 days and announcing a slew of exemptions for his newfound Stargate Big Tech besties.

This should tell you everything you need to know about who is actually in charge at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. That would be the bondholders- aka a handful of self-appointed “royal” families who hold around $30 trillion of the $36 trillion US national debt, as well as the debt of every other nation on earth sans the free and naturally evil nations of Cuba, North Korea and Iran.

This morning Trump called for the resignation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. But you see Powell can’t be fired because the Fed is a privately-held bank owned by these same bondholders. Eight families own 52% of the New York Fed- by far the most powerful branch. Their names are Rothschild, Rockefeller, Warburg, Goldman Sachs, Lehman/Oppenheimer, Israel Moses Seif, Lazard and Kuhn Loeb.

If Trump was serious about a populist economic revolution that destroys the unjust Bretton Woods financial architecture, he would grab these bankers by the scruff of the necks, jail them and cancel that $30 trillion they say we owe them. Before doing that he would stealthily fix the dollar to a basket of commodities, exit the IMF/World Bank/WTO matrix, call in any US gold reserves held by the Fed and ready the military for a possible strike on the City of London.

But he’s not serious. Instead of ridding our nation of this usurous debt, he seems intent on using tariff revenues to give yet more tax breaks to his rich billionaire friends, while propping up their murderous Israeli gendarme and continuing to pay interest to this criminal gang of Annunaki hybrid parasites.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.