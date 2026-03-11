The last time the US and Israel attacked Iran in June, the Israelis begged Iran for a ceasefire after just 12 days. Things are shaping up much the same way this time around. The difference is that this time the Iranians are in no mood for said ceasefire.

Trump is a professional liar. That’s what actors do. They lie, pretend and deceive. Trump’s bankruptcy with Rothschild Inc. means his loyalty is not with the US and his MAGA base, but to the Satanic Rothschilds, whose surname appears in the Epstein files more than any other.

But Trump and his creditors are also extremely low IQ people. They were stupid enough to believe the Iranians would sell their souls to Blackrock rather than defend their hard-fought revolution against the Pahlevi (Pallavicini) Annunaki bloodline which the Satanists wish to reinstall after it was overthrown in 1979. Despite their lies it was the US and UK who started the war with Iran after they overthrew the democratically-elected Mohammed Mossadegh in 1953 after he threatened to nationalize BP.

While Trump plays pretend and carries out his orders to help the Rothschilds with their Greater Israel project, the “disarmed” Iranians continue to pummel US bases and tech companies in the Gulf states and Israel simultaneously. Today constituted waves 38 and 39 of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Command (IRGC) Operation True Promise 4.

Today Citigroup and Standard Chartered announced they are suspending banking operations in Dubai. HSBC closed its branches in Qatar was well. This is huge since the Gulf monarchies have been built up by the City of London to become a major money laundry for the Crown’s dirty deeds. In 11 days Iran has shut that money laundry down.

But it is the Strait of Hormuz closure which remains Iran’s ace in the hole. Despite the actor’s lies that Iran’s Navy is gone, the IRGC has now mined the shipping channel and yesterday attacked two cargo ships who tried to run the blockade. A lie from Energy Secretary Chris Wright turned the oil and stock markets around on Monday. The IAEA released 400 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve yesterday. Oil markets shrugged it off and headed back higher.

Actors can only lie for so long before reality sets in. The West is enthralled with actors. People’s shallow lies revolve around various celebrity cult distractions. With the people out to lunch on their various screens the global oligarchy can then use us like a rug to fight their resource wars.

Having worked extensively with Press TV - Iran’s state television network - I can tell you that the Iranians are not enamored with actors. They are serious people and also some of the kindest I have met. And they are about to deal a massive blow to the arrogant Epstein cult which has hijacked our planet.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering