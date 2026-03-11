Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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Dean Henderson
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Thanks for the restacks Trace, Jeffrey, Viesha, Donna, Robyn, Ahnaf, Brigadoon, Davy, James, Al, BK, GMA Mandy, Spek, Nicole, Michael, Warren, Ann, Truth Matters, Steven, La Rue Rue, Bill, Donna, Tracy and Andreas!

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Tisha
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I am wholeheartedly against war, any war. But if this conflict can succeed in exposing this Zionist cult that has a stranglehold on this planet, then that would be a definitive & positive win for all of humanity.

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