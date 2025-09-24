It’s no coincidence that President Trump’s position on the Russia/Ukraine conflict has suddenly changed. Despite his tough-talking America-first rhetoric, Trump has been blackmailed by British intelligence via Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. And his invite to the Windsor Castle last week served as a reminder of who is actually in charge.

Trump is the first political leader to be invited on a second official state visit to the UK. King Charles and the Annunaki Crown bloodline which he represents know that people are waking up to their enslavement, especially in the BRICS nations and the global South, where the suffering at the hands of these parasite plantation owners has been most acute.

King Charles and his inbred clan of interplanetary interlopers know that they can only stop this human awakening with a major global crisis such as WWIII. The Crown wants to continue to use US troops as their Hessianized global mercenary force, hiding behind NATO while they continue to hoard more land and natural resources. Trump’s professed America First policy stands in the way of this century-old arrangement.

Last week’s red carpet rollout for Trump represented a show of force by the bloodline, but also a desperation to keep Trump in line with their agenda. You may have noticed that King Charles trailed behind Trump as they marched in their fascist formation. To the untrained eye this would appear to show Trump as the senior partner in this “special relationship”.

When King Charles visits the City of London he also trails the Lord Mayor and many have misinterpreted this as a sign that somehow the Freemasonic knights who run this global money laundry are more powerful than the bloodline who they work to keep in power.

What this imagery actually represents is that the all-seeing eye of the Annunaki Crown is lurking in the shadows behind those who appear to be in charge, ready to assassinate, blackmail or overthrow anyone who goes against their agenda of war, resource theft, depopulation and wealth accumulation. Without them standing behind you, you are no longer in power.

So it is no coincidence that Trump left the United Kingdom with a newfound love for the Nazi Crown-controlled cesspool known as Ukraine, coupled with a renewed support of NATO and numerous threats to Russia.

The trip served as a diversion from mounting bipartisan calls for the release of the Epstein files. Republican representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, Lauren Bobert and Thomas Massey have joined Rep. Ro Khanna and the Democrats in calling for a full release of all files. Funny how the Democrats are suddenly interested in what Epstein was up to. Equally funny how FBI Director Kash Patel and most Republicans are no longer interested.

The Israeli ground assault on Gaza City and the Charlie Kirk assassination have also aided in this Epstein files diversion. Kirk had grown more critical of that other Nazi Crown cesspool known as Israel and was a uniter. The Crown relies on a strategy of divide and conquer.

Don’t get fooled. Nut job throw-away assassins can be manufactured in any chat room by Mossad or MI6 agents proclaiming various political stripes. And disagreement is not grounds for murder, no matter what “side” has committed the act. So quit cheerleading your “fake side”. It’s pathetic.

With Trump blackmailed, it falls on the America people to remind King Charles of that basic human ethic, "Thou shalt not Kill”. Disagreement is not grounds for WWIII, either. Russia, China, India and the rest of the world have every right to choose their own political system.

It doesn’t matter if you or I agree with those systems. And it certainly does not justify the murder of millions of innocent human beings at the hands of the Crown’s Hessianized mercenaries.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse & Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.