Yesterday’s meeting at the White House between President Trump and Syria’s new President Ahmed al-Sharaa was simply a continuation of a policy first conjured up by Carter National Security Advisor and Rockefeller lieutenant Zgibniew Brezinski.

Brezinski chose to support the Afghan mujahadeen in their battle against President Nur Muhammad Taraki. Taraki’s People’s Democratic Party came to power in a coup which overthrew Mohammed Daoud Khan, who in 1973 had deposed his own cousin King Zahir Shah, ending 200 years of Annunaki Crown bloodline monarchy in Afghanistan.

The Khan and Shah families are both powerful members of this bloodline. Samir Shah is current Chairman of the Board of the BBC, the Crown’s most important propaganda mouthpiece.

The socialist Taraki allowed woman to take off their burkas and attend school, introduced free health care and university education for all and carried out a campaign of land reform which transferred Khan/Shah bloodline land to poor peasant farmers.

So Rockefeller’s boy convinced the Saudi paymasters to finance, arm and train a bunch of medieval Islamists to attack Taraki, then blamed the Soviet Union for “invading” Afghanistan when they came to Taraki’s defense. Later Reagan invited these terrorists to the White House.

Brezinski also oversaw the installation of Ayatollah Khomeini as ruler of Iran after Tudeh and Fedayeen revolutionaries attacked Exxon Mobil oil facilities in southern Iran and launched the 1979 Iranian revolution which overthrew that same Shah bloodline which was also ruling that nation at the time.

Rather than allow these progressive forces to take power, the CIA brought in Khomeini and the religious fundamentalists. It is this same devil’s bargain that brings us to yesterday’s meeting at the White House, which was no doubt blessed by Franklin Graham and the Christian Zionist zealots in this country.

Brezinski’s support of the Ayatollah and the Afghan mujahadeen gave birth to a slew of Islamic terrorist organization from Al Qaeda to ISIS to Daesh and the al-Nusra Front. But the CIA and their Crown bloodline bosses didn’t mind. Better to support a bunch of head-chopping bloodthirsty jihadis than allow socialist progressive forces to take power in the oil-rich Middle East. It is the latter who nationalize oil assets and favor democracy over monarchy.

And Syria has always been ruled by the latter.

In 1918 they ran out the Ottoman Empire. In 1925 they launched the Great Syrian Revolt against the French. In 1946 Syria declared independence and the French evacuated their colonial administration. The next year the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party was formed.

The goal was to unite Alawite Christians, Sunni and Shia Muslims and Jews under a socialist umbrella which could repel attempts by the Crown to divide the people along sectarian lines and take over their oil and gas resources. Their motto was “Unity, Freedom and Socialism”.

In 1948 Syria joined the Arab war against Israel. In 1958 Syria and Egypt under socialist President Game Nasser formed the United Arab Republic. Nasser had nationalized the Rothschild-controlled Suez Canal in 1956. Syria came to his defense after the West demonized and attacked him.

Syria went to war with Israel again in 1967 (the Six Day War) and 1973 (the Yom Kippur War). Hafez al-Assad became Syria’s president in 1970 and was succeeded by his son Bashir al-Assad in 2000. Both carried out progressive policies which were counter to the hegemonic designs of the Crown.

In 2011 the Obama Administration and their MI6 Crown overlords launched a covert war on Syria. Trump’s White House buddy President Ahmed al-Sharaa was a key part of his effort as leader of the al-Nusra Front. Although the US State Department declared the group a terrorist organization in 2013, they continued to fund them.

In November 2024 the Crown’s Israeli attack dog was on a roll doing its genocides in Gaza and the West Bank, while unilaterally bombing Lebanon, Yemen and Iran. From the occupied Golan Heights, which Israel stole from Syria, the IDF and MI6 orchestrated an 11-day offensive by al-Sharaa and his newly named Syrian Salvation Government to overthrow Assad and his Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party.

In March and April this year there was a series of massacres and killings of Alawite Christians in Syria as al-Sharaa’s henchmen went door to door asking people if they were Alawite or Sunni. Franklin Graham offered no comment, while Trump opened the backdoor of the White House to the terrorist, hoping for Bechtel and Lockheed Martin contracts for his Crown bosses.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.