Last night, only hours after Little Big Man said Iran had “one more chance for peace” while lying about talks with Iran to manipulate stock and oil markets, Iran rained bombs down on special session of the Israeli Knesset in West Jerusalem forcing the bloodthirsty child-killing inbreds to run for cover.

Iran also hit the key military and intelligence centers of Negev and Ramat Gan in northern and central Tel Aviv as well as Israel’s southern military logistics and command headquarters in Beersheba last night as part of the 79th Wave of Operation True Promise 4.

Kuwait, the al-Sabah family fiefdom where US bases are used to attack Iran, saw extensive damage and heard the most air raid sirens since the war began. Saudi Arabia shot down over 30 drones headed for the Red Sea port of Yanbu, where the Saudis are using a pipeline to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. The ExxonMobil Samref refinery in Yanbu has already been badly damaged. There was also a huge explosion at an oil refinery in Port Arthur, TX the cause of which is being kept very quiet by authorities.

There are no talks with Iran. When you bomb a person’s country during negotiations, as the US did 24 days ago, trust evaporates quickly. The Iranians have said that they will now decide when the war ends. So while Little Big Man and his pack of sycophant vile-tongued losers are busy lying, simultaneously licking their wounds and Israeli boots and begging for peace; Iran has changed its tactical military posture from defense to offense.

The financial markets are being manipulated to stave off a stock market crash and $200/barrel oil. The Financial Times has reported a $580 million frenzy by insiders shorting oil markets just before Trump’s lie that he was talking with Iran.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf denied any talks with Washington, sending global stocks lower and lifting energy markets again today. He said this fake news was being used to manipulate oil and financial markets and help the United States and Israel “escape the quagmire” they are in.

Israeli air defenses are running out of interceptors, the supposedly vanquished Hezbollah continues to land rockets in northern Israeli settlements, those “decimated” Iranian air defenses have now shot down an F-35, three Israeli F-16s and destroyed an entire fleet of KC-135 refueling planes, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to all ships not trading in Chinese yuan and the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier - the newest in the fleet - has limped into Crete after a “fire broke out in the laundry room”.

Regarding the latter calamity Iran’s “decapitated” Revolutionary Guard Command stated, “The dispatch of this vessel to the region with the uproar and extensive propaganda of American military officials and Western media, and its questionable exit at the peak of the war in the media silence of the arrogant American military officials, cannot hide the desperate and humiliating state of the American and Zionist warmongers.”

The IRGC went on to mock the imperialist devils stating, “ What kind of military giant is this that faces a crisis and is forced to leave the battlefield due to a fire occurring in its laundry room?”

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com