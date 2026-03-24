Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
28m

Thanks for this Dean - it seems like many on the right are truly blind and believe anything Little Big Man says (love the name by the way). What are your thoughts on the possibility of globalists controlling all the countries, both Pres DJT and Iran? Couldn't this just all be an act with a pre-ordained outcome of less oil, electric vehicles, Agenda 2030 etc?

Reply
Share
nick w's avatar
nick w
22m

Dean, are they not all in it together, run by the Roman SEE/Jesuits/ Black nobility etc? Isn't this all theatre for excuses to push Agenda 2030. Energy rationing, carbon credits, digital IDs and food scarcity?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture