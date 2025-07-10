It appears President Trump has had one too many COVID shots courtesy of his biggest best ever Operation Warp Speed con job and is now a certified Satanic cult-owned liar the likes that we have never seen.

Once he rejected US intelligence findings in favor of MI6/Mossad lies and bombed Iran while we were negotiating with them in Qatar we knew he was the City of London’s boy. John Bolton and the neocon traitors would have been proud. Tucker Carlson not so much.

Next he marched out Blackrock/Vanguard’s “Big Beautiful Bill”, which guts Medicaid and food assistance for the poor while adding to the national debt via giant tax cuts for Blackrock/Vanguard shareholders and other members of the parasitic billionaire class and a $165 billion increase in defense spending. Richard Perle must have been ecstatic. Real conservatives like Rand Paul cringed.

Not finished selling out his MAGA supporters, Attorney General Pam Bondi called off the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein client list and his jailhouse murder. She also seems to be stonewalling the investigations into the JFK and RFK murders at the hands of MI6. Prince Andrew must have been gleeming. Laura Loomer was beside herself.

Then yesterday, as if to prove his neocon stripes, Trump scolded Russian President Vladimir Putin for defending his country against MI-6 coordinated Ukrainian aggression and announced continued arms sales to the Nazi regime in Kiev. Paul Wolfowitz must have lit up as he cashed another K Street check. Now Alex Jones and Steve Bannon were even starting to waver.

The same thing happened back in 2017 when, after months of Russia-phobic threats generated by the City of London’s intelligence services, the orange-faced narcissist who fooled the alt-right into believing that a Manhattan billionaire casino don could be their populist savior officially enunciated his foreign policy.

The steady drip of anti-Putin propaganda – led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of the Schiff banking dynasty – had been enough to push Trump into the anti-Russia camp while also trash-talking China and especially Iran.

In a nutshell Trump’s foreign policy mirrors the one hatched by the Project for a New American Century (PNAC) neocons under President George W. Bush. Loaded with dual Israeli citizens like Richard Perle, Paul Wolfowitz and Dov Zakheim, PNAC envisioned a tumbling of seven menacing Middle East nationalist dominoes waiting to fall with a little help from the CIA and its NGO partners. Those countries were Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Iran.

Though their projects in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria failed miserably; these Zionist zealots now have Iran in their imperialist crosshairs. There is nothing the oil barons and their Crown Corporation banksters would love more than to privatize Iran’s South Pars gas field – the world’s largest.

But with their old buddy Netanyahu on the ropes in Tel Aviv after a pounding by both Iran and the Houthis and their new Saudi puppet Prince Mohammad bin Salmon acting like Pol Pot while talking with the Iranians, the old Balfour Declaration/Treaty of Jeddah colonial construct appears to be fraying.

Houthi rebels in Yemen who first sent rockets towards Riyadh now target Tel Aviv, the banksters’ ISIS mercenaries have been largely defeated in the region thanks to Iran, and the Kurds are burning down Kurdish Democratic Party (CIA) offices in Erbil. Turkey and Qatar continue their pivot towards Russia and Iran.

Trump’s schizophrenic ramblings should be seen as a desperate attempt to salvage nearly a century of Anglo-American global hegemony which is about to come to a grinding halt. Israel has been exposed. BRICS are ascendant. And despite the Unit 8200 (whose headquarters was recently obliterated by an Iranian missile) propaganda claiming Israeli victories, resistance forces continue to punish the occupiers in one battle after another.

The only good thing about the neocon Trump is that he enunciates precisely and crudely the intentions of his fascist handlers in the City of London. The world can now clearly see the bloodline oligarchy’s plans for us. And there is no alternative but to join the resistance.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com