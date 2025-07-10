Dean Henderson

Sylvia Sterling
7h

Dean: Seems you've covered it ; I'd only add, Trump's Big Beautiful Bill also makes it possible for the government to interfere in home schooling and private schools. Guess they plan to brain wash another generation. Also, it seems I misunderstood: M A G A which should have been M I G A ..... Make Israel Great Again. Sylvia

Eric Jacobson
7h

Good summary of the ongoing madness we're observing, as the United States and the West seek to self-destruct. After reading your thoughts, Dean, I was reminded of a quote by Fyodor Doestoevesky: "It is better to be unhappy, and know the worst, than to be happy in a fool's paradise." We are indeed in the midst of "a fool's paradise". Our psychopathic, narcissistic "leaders" have removed their masks and taken off their clothes, so we can see them for what they truly are. Speaking of a fool's paradise, ponder the sheer hubris and audacity of the satanic Zionist child killer, Netanyahu, recently suggesting that his partner in genocide, Donald Trump, be "nominated for the Nobel Peace prize!"Astounding.

