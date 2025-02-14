On Wednesday the Senate approved Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard prevailed despite bipartisan McCarthyist swipes at her by Senate Intelligence Committee members when she refused to call former Booz Allen whistleblower Eric Snowden a traitor

Back in 2013 former President Jimmy Carter had called the Edward Snowden NSA leak “beneficial to the nation”. Der Spiegel reported that Carter - speaking at an Atlantic Bridge meeting in Atlanta - said the US had “no functional democracy at this moment”. Earlier on CNN Carter said, “the invasion of human rights and American privacy has gone too far". Tulsi Gabbard agrees.

Snowden holed up in the transit area at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport before being granted asylum by Russia. But the issues of out-of-control NSA spying and personal privacy jumped from the proverbial frying pan to ignite an angry global firestorm.

A recent Quinnipiac poll showed that 55% of Americans think of Snowden as a whistleblower, while only 34% swallowed the Illuminati bankster line that he is a traitor.

The Russians were lovin’ every minute of it, especially after the US thumbed their nose at Russian military maneuvers in support of Syria by signing on with GCC monarchs to openly arm their Free Syrian Army mercenaries.

The Anglo-American banking axis, its various conglomerates and monopolies, and key Obama and Cameron Administration subsidiaries were feeling a bit less sanguine about the avalanche that Snowden set off.

Snowden was fired by NSA contractor Booz Allen Hamilton for going public as to scope of NSA/social media/utility cooperation in spying on Americans.

The following is excerpted from my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf Chapter 20: 911...

Booz is one of four spook outfits involved in both Saudi and US affairs. The others are Vinnell, O’Gara Protective Services and Science Applications International Group (SAIC). O’Gara provides security for the House of Saud and other GCC monarchs. The House of Saud security detail also includes many American mercenaries.

Booz Allen - based in McLean, VA - received a 5-year $21.8 million contract to upgrade the Saudi Navy in 1995. Booz also advises Saudi Marines and runs the Saudi Armed Forces Staff College.

According to the Center for Public Integrity, Booz Allen began receiving contracts for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Total Information Awareness program before 911. Booz received 13 DARPA contracts worth $23 million. That was bested only by the 23 DARPA contracts worth $27 million granted to Lockheed Martin.

Former CIA Director and Dyncorp CEO James Woolsey now works at Booz Allen. In 2008 Carlyle Group bought a majority stake in Booz for $2.54 billion.

SAIC received two House of Saud contracts in the late 1990’s worth $166 million, bringing the Royal Saudi Naval Forces communications and command systems up to speed. SAIC often brings Saudi personnel to its San Diego headquarters for training. The CIA contracted with SAIC to reassess Gulf War illness among US troops who served in the 1991 conflict. In 1995 SAIC took over Network Solutions - the company that assigns domain names and “oversees” the Internet.

SAIC’s board includes former CIA Deputy Director and Naval TF-157 alumnus Bobby Inman, Nixon Defense Secretary Melvin Laird, retired Army General Maxwell Thurman, Bush Sr. CIA Director Robert Gates, Clinton CIA Director and Citigroup board member John Deutch and Clinton Defense Secretary William Perry. SAIC runs the FBI Interstate Identification Index - a database of 30 million criminal histories - while holding investigative contracts worth $200 million with the IRS.

Both despite and because of the burgeoning spook industry, the Snowden snowball had rolled all the way to South America, where leaders gathered in Montevideo, Uruguay for the XLV Mercosur Summit in 2013. There Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua all offered political asylum to Snowden.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff - whose country had reportedly been a key target for US electronic surveillance - slammed NSA activities reported by O Globo. Rousseff said Mercosur needed to, “set a limit…We must adopt pertinent measures to avoid repetition of such situations”.

The anti-imperialist tone of the conference was set by the early July flight incident involving the plane of Bolivian President Evo Morales. After leaving Moscow, where it had given assurances of asylum for Snowden, the plane did a 180-degree turn and landed in Vienna, Austria.

An angry Morales said France, Spain, Portugal and Italy had closed their airspace to his flight, forcing it to land in Vienna. At last weekend’s conference, Mercosur members announced that they have recalled the ambassadors of those nations to protest the closure. Morales was later ousted in a CIA coup though his party has now returned to power.

The Mercosur nations also demanded assurances from the US that NSA not spy on their continent. With Tulsi Gabbard now running the nation’s intelligence apparatus, Americans would be wise to use this opportunity to demand the same.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com