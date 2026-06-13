Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
1h

So, what else will Tulsi reveal before she leaves? Nuland lied about the bioweapon labs in Ukraine.

Did anything happen to her? NO The Leftists always get away. Are we going after the Leftists and their gang like FBI Sleepy Wray did arresting Trump supporters? That's the problem. Our country was taken over for 4 years by our own people who are communists.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
11m

I have it from a good source that many of the biolabs in Ukraine were adrenochrome labs.

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