By the time Tulsi Gabbard resigned as US Director of National Intelligence on May 22, she had already been sidelined by Trump and his cabal of corrupt Zionist war contractors. Gabbard had told the President that according to US intelligence Iran did not have a nuclear weapon, did not seek a nuclear weapon and was nowhere near the ability to make a nuclear weapon.

Trump, in a blatantly traitorous act, dismissed the intelligence of his own agencies and instead believed the UK’s MI6 and the Israeli Mossad - in other words the Crown. It was MI6 that delivered the “yellow cake uranium” lie to the Bush White House ahead of the Gulf War.

Make America Goyim Again?

Gabbard said she resigned to take care of her husband, who has a rapidly progressing cancer. But she was clearly disappointed in Trump’s transformation into warmonger for his second term. She has been spending her time before leaving office at the end of June investigating US bioweapons labs in Ukraine.

Yesterday Gabbard released a report that details new evidence that US-funded biolabs in Ukraine were producing dangerous pathogens. Until now, the US has denied these claims. The DNI report shows that the US funded and built at least 40 research labs, many of which did gain of function research to weaponize pathogens such as anthrax, Ebola, avian flu, plague and tuberculosis.

Collaborators included the US Department of Food and Agriculture, the US Army, the World Health Organization, the UN, and multiple US universities. Metabiota, a biotech disease tracking company 13.4%-owned by Hunter Biden’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners, is also listed as a partner.

The Russian Defense Ministry has maintained that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ordered the “emergency destruction” of these pathogens as Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov of the Russian Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces concluded in 2023 that “the US, under the guise of ensuring global biosecurity, conducted dual-use research, including the creation of biological weapons components, in close proximity to Russian borders.”

Kirillov led Russia’s investigation into the labs until he was assassinated in 2024, allegedly by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Makes one wonder about the origin of Gabbard’s husbands cancer.

In a statement accompanying the release of her findings in the DNI report Gabbard stated, “Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of US-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth”.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, The Federal Reserve Cartel, Stickin’ it to the Matrix, The Grateful Unrich and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering