Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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Brian Fletcher's avatar
Brian Fletcher
7d

Each time I read such clear expla - nations insights, I can't help imag - in - ng similar agendas amongst insect colonies.

The group consciousness/ universal mind works in a precise predictable process ( for Queen bee, read Ronald Regan lol ). The statement " It is written " inter - plays with Shakespere's " All the world is a stage ", and individuals like Dean are able to see it clearly because of individual enlightenment.

As Mr Spock said " fascinating "

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TruthMatters's avatar
TruthMatters
6d

Awesome, this is short, sharp and informative on many aspects of historical 'events' that the world should know and understand.

Thanks for sharing this, I'll be buying your book, just not from Amazon...boycott, boycott, boycott Amazon!

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