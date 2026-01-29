With each passing day it becomes increasingly evident that the most recent series of impulsive, manic and ever-despotic episodes of the Trump Show constitute a growing desperation by the US, which the world now sees has lost its moral compass, not to mention its dollar supremacy.

Those two things inextricably connected things cannot exist in a world of kidnapped presidents, rogue bombings in Persia, gestapo sweeps of US cities and unwavering support of Israel- the most genocidal regime in modern world history.

So while the Chinese move towards a 100% alternative power grid by 2040 and continue their Belt and Road initiative through mutually beneficial economic relations with nearly the entirety of Africa and Latin America, Trump conjures up visions of Smoot Hawley, Calvin Coolidge and the Crash of ‘29 as he threatens Europe over Greenland, continues his war-mongering against Iran and alienates more and more formerly pro-US nations.

Gold breaches record highs above $5,000/oz. almost daily, while the US dollar is in steep decline. This past week oil ended its price decline and has shot up. Single family homes cost double what they did five years ago. Prices at the cartel grocery store continue to eat into America’s standard of living.

We are close to a hyperinflationary situation where the Fed may be forced to raise interest rates to defend a crashing dollar. Is this why Trump acts like Blackbeard, seizing Venezuelan oil and Greenland rare earth minerals? Remember J.D. Vance is Peter Thiel’s boy and Thiel has interests in the sector.

The US resembles a staggering bull, content now to seize territory in its own hemisphere as its roll of global superpower withers amidst images of bombed “drug boats” and Presidential pedophiles. This exposure only hastens the downsizing of an empire whose sphere of influence shrinks with the inevitable rise of BRICS and developing nations and the subsequent decline of a now-morally bankrupt Western civilization.

Time to get out the life boats. The Titanic sails at dawn.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.