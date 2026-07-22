Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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john j. bautista, jr.'s avatar
john j. bautista, jr.
Jul 23

If you haven’t already, i hope one day you can explore more of the core reasons why all this happens - e.g. What happened to the Congress that represented actual people/People in 1861, How unelected PERSONS like the Rothschilds run US, Inc.; USA, Inc; UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT, Inc….or any other CORPs pretending to be a Country. Thanks, Dean!

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Beedledee Beedledum's avatar
Beedledee Beedledum
Jul 22Edited

One thing is sure. Anyone groomed to be a president is already bought and paid for by the banker and other criminal cartels. There are no real 'good guys' in the class war on the rest of the people of earth - and the genocide and ecocide that goes along with every war. As to how far back wars really go... as far back as human greed.

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