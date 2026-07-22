(Excerpted from Big Oil & Their Bankers… Chapter 12: The Gulf Oil War)

It wasn’t the first time a US President allowed bloodshed to provide a pretext for economically beneficial war, nor would it be the last. Bush’s “no response” to Saddam was reminiscent of the actions of FDR which led to the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor and US entry into WWII.

A 1940 Gallup poll showed 83% of Americans were against US involvement in the war. The London banker crowd wanted US intervention to help cement the US/Britain “special relationship”, which serves as the neo-colonial paradigm of the day. FDR was himself a Wall Street insider. He only launched his populist New Deal to put a lid on revolutionary public anger caused by the Crash of 1929. His uncle Frederic Delano was a member of the first Federal Reserve Board. The 33rd Degree Mason and CFR insider needed a pretext to provide US troops for the defense of European monarchs, to which every Mason pledges his allegiance, wittingly or not.

CFR started the ball rolling by encouraging FDR to send aid to China and to squeeze Japanese trade via naval blockades. FDR ordered the Pacific Fleet moved to vulnerable Pearl Harbor despite numerous intelligence reports of looming Japanese aggression and over the objections of Admiral James Richardson. In 1932 and 1938 the Navy conducted exercises in the presence of Japanese military attachés, simulating the destruction of the Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor. Six Japanese aircraft carriers disappeared from radar after seen sailing towards the US. US Army Chief of Staff George Marshall sent an ambiguous message to Pearl Harbor military commanders on November 27, 1941 that read, “Hostile action possible at any moment. If hostilities cannot be avoided the US desires that Japan commit the first overt act.” [501]

Warnings came from FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, US Ambassador to Japan Joseph Grew, Brigadier General Elliot Thorpe in Java, and British and Dutch intelligence. On December 6th, US intelligence told Roosevelt that the Japanese carriers were 400 miles from Hawaii. Still, Roosevelt left most of the Pacific Fleet in port. On the night of December 6th, George Marshall and Navy Secretary Frank Knox huddled at the White House with FDR. Both later testified that they “did not recall their whereabouts”.

While battleships and destroyers remained at Pearl Harbor, the more strategic aircraft carriers were moved. Not one was in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. FDR knew air power was the key to defeating Japan. The “surprise” Japanese attack went forward and 2,400 Americans paid for the FDR deception with their lives. Another 1,200 were injured. The next day FDR addressed the nation and called for a declaration of war. Pearl Harbor ended US isolationism once and for all. FDR stated his position in a trans-Atlantic telephone conversation with British Prime Minister and fellow 33rd Degree Freemason Winston Churchill, stating, “A Japanese attack on us, which would result in war...would certainly fulfill two of the most important requirements of our policy...What I don’t know, can’t hurt me”. [502]

In 1939, North Dakota Senator Gerald Nye drew the nation’s attention to a document titled The Next War, which stated, “To persuade her (America) to take part will be much more difficult. It will need a definite threat to America...The position will be naturally eased if Japan were involved...the old goddess of democracy routine”. FDR’s son-in-law Curtis Dall said of the powers looming behind FDR, “For a long time I felt that he...developed many thoughts and ideas that were his own to benefit this country. But he didn’t. Most of his thoughts were carefully manufactured for him by the Council on Foreign Relations-One World Money group.” [503]

As Professor Stuart Crane put it, “If you look back at every war in Europe you will see that they always ended up with the establishment of a balance of power. With every reshuffling there was a balance of power in a new grouping around the House of Rothschild in England, France or Austria. They grouped nations so that if any King got out of line, a war would break out and the war would be decided by which way the financing went. Researching the debt positions of warring nations will usually indicate who was being punished.”

The international bankers now prepared to punish Iraq. Shortly after Iraq attacked Kuwait Jordan’s King Hussein joined with Algerian President Chadli Bendjedid to organize an Arab League Summit in Algiers to try and head off a full-scale war. Saddam agreed to pull his troops from Kuwait while the summit proceeded. But Egypt, with backing from the US and Britain, convinced 14 of the 21 foreign ministers in attendance to denounce Iraq. The peace effort fell apart. The Bilderbergers would have their bloodbath.

On October 5, 1990 Iraq’s Ambassador to the UN Sabah Talat Kadrat stated to the General Assembly, “America and its Western allies are seeking, through this military, political and informational campaign; to gain control over the oil wells and to impose imperialist political, economic and military hegemony over the world, and over the Third World countries in particular.”

Footnotes can be found in my book Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf: Four Horsemen, Eight Families & Their Global Intelligence, Narcotics & Terror Network.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, The Federal Reserve Cartel, Stickin’ it to the Matrix, The Grateful Unrich and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering