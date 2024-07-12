Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 21: COVID-19 and The Great Reset

On November 20, 2018, US Patent Number 10,130,701 was granted to the UK-based Pirbright Institute. That patent was for coronavirus, which translates from Latin as “Crown venom”. The Pirbright Institute runs biomedical research facilities located on 200-acres of land controlled by the British Ministry of Defense near the town of Surrey, England. It was in this region that mad cow, or Creutzfeldt-Jakob, disease broke out in 1986.

The Pirbright Institute has close affiliations with pharmaceutical multinationals, including the British Merial (a joint venture between the US drug company Merck and the French Sanofi-Aventis) and the German Boehringer Ingelheim. Funding comes from the Crown charity Wellcome Trust and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the two largest investors in vaccine research in the world.

Wellcome Trust was founded in 1936 by Sir Henry Wellcome who split his Burroughs Wellcome & Co. pharmaceutical empire into Glaxo Wellcome and the Wellcome Trust. Glaxo Wellcome merged with SmithKline Beecham in 2000 to become Glaxo SmithKline (GSK).

In 1891, Freemason Henry Welcome launched Columbia Lodge Mo. 2397 for the, “…welding of a new tie to the English-speaking people of the two hemispheres.” This secret society carried forth the wishes of Cecil Rhodes last will and testament, serving as the planning group that created both the Business Round Table and

the Pilgrims Society. The modern torch-bearer in this effort is the Atlantic Council.

During the 2nd South African Boer War, Burroughs Wellcome supplied vaccines to the British Army to conduct the first mass human vaccine experiments in concentration camps holding Boer prisoners. In 1909, Burroughs Wellcome funded the Pilgrims Society First Imperial Press Conference, which launched the Empire Press Union that eventually staffed both UK and US intelligence agencies.

African explorer Sir Henry M. Stanley, a friend of Cecil Rhodes, had been funded during his Congolese expedition by Burroughs Wellcome. He was also an agent of the East India Company. While taking over the Congo for Belgium, King Leopold collected poisons that he delivered to Burroughs Wellcome for the creation of their pharmaceutical empire.

Stanley’s heirs own a castle near Pirbright. Lord Pirbright Henry de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright was the great-grandson of Mayer Amschel Rothschild, who once stated, “I care not who controls a nation’s government, so long as I control her currency.”

Lord Pirbright, who had been born on a Rothschild tea plantation in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), served Queen Victoria as Undersecretary of State for the Colonies from 1888-1892. Vaccine manufacturing began at the Pirbright in 1961, where a foot and mouth disease jab was created by Wellcome Foundation Ltd. Research.

On October 18, 2019, the Wellcome Trust and Pirbright Institute got together with the Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum, the Rockefeller Foundation, and DARPA to fund Event 201 at Johns Hopkins University in New York City. The event was built using the Rockefeller Foundation’s Operation Lockstep, which had been published in 2010. It laid out a scenario where a deadly coronavirus was unleashed upon the planet, then gamed how people would respond to heavy-handed government-mandated lockdowns.

One month earlier on September 17, 2019, interest rates on overnight repurchase agreements (repos) had spiked unexpectedly. The New York Federal Reserve responded by injecting $75 billion into the repo system every morning for the next week. There were rumors that Deutsche Bank, which had made a killing shorting airline and insurance stocks in the lead-up to the Crown’s Securacom-orchestrated 911 event, was about to go under, taking the global stock exchanges with it. The economy needed a shock – a Great Reset.

It was no coincidence that on the very same day of Event 201, the 7th World Military Games commenced in Wuhan, China. From October 18-27, 2019, military athletes from 109 countries took part in the event. It was the first time China had hosted the event. To showcase the technological advances that the country had made with the help of Google and IBM, China deployed its first 5G system in Wuhan for the games.

Not far from the games, a group called the EcoHealth Alliance had been funding gain of function bio-weapon research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). In 2014, WIV added a National Bio-safety Laboratory where it experimented on deadly viruses like SARS, Japanese encephalitis, and dengue. This endeavor was in close cooperation with the Galveston National Laboratory at the University of Texas and the National Microbiology Laboratory of Canada.

Founded in 1971 by British eugenicist Gerald Durrell as Wildlife Preservation Trust International, the group changed its name in 2010 to EcoHealth Alliance. It receives funding from DARPA, the Wellcome Trust, the Pirbright Institute, and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes for Health. Its partners include Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer-Ingelheim, King Saud University, Princeton University, Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the Brown University School of Public Health where Ashish Jha had served as Dean before taking temporary leave to become the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

The first reports of a strange pneumonia-like virus had surfaced in Wuhan by December 2019. The Chinese Defense Ministry maintained that the US military had brought the virus to China during the World Military Games. US and UK health officials ignored these claims, then quickly dismissed any theories that the virus could have leaked from WUV, where EcoHealth Alliance had been conducting gain-of-function research. Instead, they claimed the virus came from either a bat or a pangolin being sold at a nearby wet market.

The two most vocal advocates of this theory were EcoHealth President and British zoologist Peter Daszak and Wellcome Trust Chairman Jeremy Farrar. In October 2019, the US government quietly shut down a program called PREDICT, which was supposed to detect global virus threats. And on April 24, 2020, the US NIH suddenly canceled funding to the EcoHealth Alliance.

From 1996-2013, Jeremy Farrar was Director of the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. In 2013, he was appointed Director of the Wellcome Trust. In 2023, he became Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization. He is a member of the Royal College of Physicians and in 2005, the same year Bill Gates was knighted, Farrar was bestowed the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire. In 2015, he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society. And in 2019 he was appointed Knight Bachelor.

