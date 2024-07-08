Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 20: Wokism and Hive Mind Singularity

Drunk with the worship of their newfound Google-derived “intellect”, these new liberal-identifying Black Shirts spent their days excoriating anyone who wouldn’t supplement their plentiful narcissism with total subservience to the new busily-censoring Google god. These phone-toting “phonies” didn’t realize that they no longer had a brain to worship. They were simply repeating a script written by their DARPA handlers, whether it appeared on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or another social media intelligence operation. And the script was about to get even darker.

Just as the Crown had hidden behind its hand-picked black and brown administrators in the newly “independent” Commonwealth and global South nations, lauding “decolonization” as something they should be applauded for, they now attempted to coral their new zombie mind-controlled device carriers into a hive mind singularity that would advance the interests of the bloodline by activating the hive to shout down dissenters.

This fifth-generation (5G) weaponization of Project Monarch-derived techniques was now aimed not at a single subject, but at the whole of humanity.

“Equity” quickly became a buzzword for hive mind formation, but most phonies had no idea that this was financial terminology describing their monetization, and had nothing to do with equality.

The bloodline media feigned support for blacks, women, and

transsexuals, while blacks sank further into poverty, salaries for women remained stagnant, and the Crown’s hospital cartel made a fortune castrating 15-year-old boys, and performing double mastectomies on teenage girls.

They promoted sexual confusion as a way to further invert natural law, introducing more and more pronouns that were to be used to describe one’s sexual orientation. Drag queens started appearing at primary schools. Those who refused to use the pronouns or opposed the sexualization of children were shouted down as backward hillbillies who simply were not “woke”.

The bloodline promoted trans-humanism for the exact same reason, using Royal Society member and spokesman Elon Musk to make it “cool”. Musk’s grandfather had earlier been a leader in the Canadian trans-humanist movement. Musk’s Neuralink is developing a brain mesh interface to essentially wire humans and computers together. His Starlink is providing targeting for the Ukrainian military while blanketing the planet with 5G satellites.

Another plank of wokism was an open border policy. African and Middle East migrants flooded into Europe, mainly from countries that the Crown had decimated through its oil wars. The US border with Mexico was overrun by asylum seekers. Most were from Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba where Bolivarian socialism, Sandinismo, and the Castro brothers had stood up to bloodline neocolonialism. Many were used by the CIA’s Mexican drug cartels to transport the deadly new drug fentanyl, which is killing thousands of unsuspecting Americans.

Many of the migrants had been encouraged to come, receiving preloaded cash cards from George Soros’ and Lord Mark Malloch-Brown’s Open Society Foundation for the journey. Anyone who opposed the open border policy was deemed a racist, but the real white supremacists were the ones allowing these poor people to enter the US under the guise of their woke agenda to be used as cheap labor by Crown meat packers and agribusiness conglomerates.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com