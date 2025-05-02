Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sue's avatar
sue
18h

Coming to the age of 67 this year I have been on the end of anti-Mugabe msm propaganda, here in the uk, TO DATE. I even know an (now elderly) exile who has some remaining relatives in Zimbabwe. He (the exile) remains completely hooked up with the Western narrative!

Huge thanks, Dean, for stripping away the layers of deceit!!

Long may Zimbabwe hold strong!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dean Henderson's avatar
Dean Henderson
9h

Thanks for the restacks Dori, Michael, sue, Jeremy & Moonshine!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dean Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture