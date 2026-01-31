Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NonZionistWorld's avatar
NonZionistWorld
4h

100% correct.

Reply
Share
Sylvia Sterling's avatar
Sylvia Sterling
4h

In the Bible, Isaiah prophesied Damascus would become rubble... Isaiah 17:1

Thanks Dean, for your up to date commentary on Syria. Sylvia

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture