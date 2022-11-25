Dean Henderson is a world-renowned political analyst, historian, and author of seven books, including his best-seller, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf. Among the early truth-tellers to be ghosted and deplatformed by social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, Dean’s Left Hook blog had millions of views when it was deleted by the NSA in 2014 and again in 2019. Despite decades of threats and harassment, Henderson has never wavered from his life-long commitment to revealing the evils of the worldwide oligarchy.

His latest book, Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering, dives deep into the history of the royal Anunnaki bloodline; from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London. In his seventh book, Henderson draws on ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are and to keep us looking towards the future for a great remembering unfolding before our eyes.

Raised on a multi-generational farm in South Dakota, Dean’s politics were influenced by the Farm Crisis in the 80s and a trip to war-torn Nicaragua with Witness for Peace in 1985. He earned a Bachelors degree from the University of South Dakota and a Masters Degree from the University of Montana where he began writing as a columnist for the Montana Kaimin and married Jill, his wife and co-conspirator of 34 years.

A rebel from an early age, Dean took part in many political and social actions during his college days, summing up his views with hard raucous jabs at the reigning oligarchy of the day in his radical “zine”, The Missoula Paper. In 2004, Dean won the Democratic primary for Congress in Missouri's 8th Congressional District and a year later published his first book, Big Oil & Their Bankers…

In 2018, Henderson delivered a speech entitled All Roads Lead to the City of London as part of the Confronting Oligarchy: Resisting Full Spectrum Dominance panel at the Deep Truth Conference in New York City. Over the course of his decades-long career, Dean’s work has been published in hundreds of print and online magazines and websites including Multinational Monitor, In These Times, Paranoia, Info Wars, Save the Males.ca, Global Research.ca, Zero Hedge, Naked Capitalism, Rense Radio, Tactical Talk with Zain Khan, The Richie Allen Show, David Icke’s Ickonic, Press TV, RT News, Russia Channel 1, and The Syria Times to name just a few. His books have been translated into German, Russian and Turkish and are available around the world in print and eBook.