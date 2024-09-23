In December 2015 Roch Marc Christian Kabore was elected President of Burkina Faso. Kabore had been Prime Minister under the government of Blaise Compaore as well as President of the National Assembly. Compaore was overthrown in a popular uprising in October 2014 after three decades in power.

In January 2022 Kabore was himself deposed in a coup. Later in September 2022 another coup brought Ibrahim Traore to power. Traore is a pro-Russian Marxist who has set his sights on destroying the Islamists that the CIA’s Libyan adventures unleashed on both Burkina Faso and Mali starting around 2011. Traore harkens memories of Burkina Faso’s revolutionary President Thomas Sankara.

On October 15, 1987 Sankara was assassinated in a coup led by none other than Blaisen Compaore. Many involved in the 2014 and 2022 uprisings were no doubt inspired by memories of Thomas Sankara.

Commonly referred to as “Africa’s Che Guevara”, Sankara was a pan-Africanist and a Marxist, who took power in 1983. He first renamed the former French colonial Upper Volta to Burkina Faso (Land of Upright Man).

Sankara focused on an agrarian revolution in self-sufficiency, avoiding the IMF/World Bank vampire squid while implementing land reform and import substitution schemes. Three million kids were vaccinated, ten million trees planted, and Sankara embarked on a massive infrastructure program centered on railroads.

Once, he wanted to build a railroad to develop a rare-earth metal mine in but the World Bank refused to loan Burkina Faso the money. So Sankara got a pick and shovel and started building the railroad by hand himself. Soon the entire country was helping to implement Sankara’s New Deal.

Sankara was a man of high moral character, who railed against imperialism and fought for the rights of women, children, the elderly and the poor. He had been informed that his traitorous `friend` Blaise Compaore was plotting to murder him and was asked by the general who informed him if he wanted Compaore to be done away with. Sankara`s response was, “We will not behave like them”.

As African Agenda states, “Sankara used Marxism to uplift the mental attitude of his people, to rid people of the idea that they must bow down to figures in authority and that women are inferior to men. In this way he changed Burkinabe society that had two root causes of its hierarchical nature. One was colonialism and the other was feudal tradition.”

A week before his assassination Thomas Sankara declared, "While revolutionaries as individuals can be murdered, you cannot kill ideas."

These ideas inspired the October 2014 and 2022 revolts in Burkina Faso. President-elect Traore would do well to pay them better than lip service, lest he find his days in Ouagadougou’s finest residence short-lived.

Meanwhile the Crown’s ISIS terrorists continue to attack civilians in both Mali and Burkina Faso. On August 24 Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin terrorists, an al-Qaeda-linked jihadist organization, killed hundreds of soldiers of the Burkina Faso Armed Forces, as well as civilians who were digging defensive trenches in the Barsalogho Department of northern Burkina Faso. It was the deadliest attack in the country's history.

