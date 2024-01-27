Episode Description
Cat April Watters discussing the Dangers of 5G with Dean Henderson, Mark Steele, and Les Jamieson.
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Hey, Dean. I must rant for a moment so my head doesn’t implode. I’m at the part you’re talking about HIV. That’s when I first began questioning everything; the use of soldiers and civilians as lab rats while on active duty 1998-90–and was then discharged for it by ‘93.
I can’t believe another four to five years has gone by since this clip, but still many are so damn blind and impatient. Most still cannot find the mental strength simply to just refuse to comply. I can’t believe how many actually got the Vaxx, then lined up for boosters.
It’s absolutely true, “they are very nervous,” and so that’s why the “extreme rush” to push the Vaxx and repeated manmade Plandemics, war with Iran, Russia and China (WWIII). Everything you are saying sounds like I’m hearing my own echos over the past several decades, not just the last four years.
What I’ve noticed is that as time goes on, year after year, “they” don’t care how obvious their kill systems are and own admissions about “planned” upcoming crimes. While keeping operational plans secret, it has still always been satanic protocol to acknowledge in advance their general plans to kill people, but it’s not even typical FalseFlag methodology anymore. It’s just blatant, belligerent murder, and the politicians, top investigative reporters & cops just sit back and do nothing, as if every one of them are totally bought and completely soulless.
People like us must either get elected or form militias to take peaceful, armed action; begin arresting them; the most senior cops and military general officers first; the politicians and their agency appointees; and then their private agents working for BlackRock, HAARP, DARPA, Pfizer, Lockheed…
I keep telling the microscopy armatures and professionals like Dr. Ber, Dr. Nixon, Dr. Ana…that they need to start filing police reports about the nanotechnology WMD’s they are discovering so we can then arrest the local, state and federal top cops for intentionally refusing to investigate; complicity of Crimes Against Humanity; Treason. But they just keep using the system as it has been put into place, which of course is intentional by the politicians so that the most dangerous elements can continue with the genocide completely uninterrupted while we fight with the lesser pawns though slow, meaningless court cases. It’s a huge mistake.
Demonstrating is NOT the answer either. It never was. Arresting the crooked top cops is where our actions must begin. But everyone in each of our cities, county and state must stop supporting the Left & Right clowns (Trump & Biden, and even RFK so long as he supports Israel), and stop fighting each-other, then start working together and demand the good active duty cops and soldiers help us, WE the People, arrest their chiefs, sheriffs and commanders for Genocide & Treason. Somehow this must happen—not what they want to happen—which is violence like what happened in France, so they can get our own people in uniform to turn against civilians, again.
Dean what are we gong to do about this? I've been asking that for a long time. I actually came up with some actions we can take. I think the energy we spend on going to courts is wasted. Imagine putting that energy into creating something parallel - having courts of our own. Having linked networks that get our own news out. We have all this capability. What are we going to do - just sit here like lemmings and wait till the sleepers wake the hell up? They will not be waking up until they see something. We have to organize ourselves in small groups, in small clusters of freedom and get the word out as well as work together to bring new formats to our access. People's courts, people's media, people's health and education. We need to get off off off the government system. We need to have talks all the time, about defunding government. Even if we do nothing at first we need to be talking about it so that their algorithms will hear us. We have to use the power we still have. That is our mouth and the ability to connect. We need to move fast. Another thing we can do and we can do it by our own choice, is cite another calendar as a secondary calendar. And - like converting to metric - we convert to a cyclical calendar by citing both calendars to begin with. There really is a lot we can do but we are impotent as individuals. We need to combine. We need to collaborate. You are certainly one that has the right timbre.