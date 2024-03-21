Dean and Regis discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the Hopi Apocalypse, technocracy, transhumanism, humanity, Mother Earth, and much more.

You can find more great videos by Regis Tremblay: Dateline: News & Conversation at Bitchute, YouTube, and Rumble.

Episode Description

Dean Henderson, Bruce Gagnon, Blaz Kavcic join me to discuss the Hopi Apocalypse and how technocracy and transhumanism are threatening our basic humanity and our connection with each other and Mother Earth.

Click one of the links below to listen:

Dean Henderson | The Hopi Apocalypse | Regis Tremblay

showlinks:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDEukhIqsZY

https://rumble.com/v4kec9h-the-hopi-apocalypse.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IywwEEMstrPB/

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

Share

Books by Dean Henderson