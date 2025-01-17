Yesterday I switched off my ability to receive onsite pledges for my Substack work. I did it because I discovered that the company called Stripe that handles those pledges and takes a double digit commission is owned by Goldman Sachs & Wells Fargo.

Taking this action will cost me around $5,000/year as I had built up quite a few paid subscribers. But it had to be done. Stripe also screams digital currency takeover via its use of AI, not to mention its Orwellian identification requirements.

I want to thank all my paid subscribers. Note that any further monthly charges to your card will not happen. If anyone wishes to make a donation in a more honest and less usurous fashion simply drop me a line and I’ll let you know how to do so.