Yesterday I switched off my ability to receive onsite pledges for my Substack work. I did it because I discovered that the company called Stripe that handles those pledges and takes a double digit commission is owned by Goldman Sachs & Wells Fargo.
Taking this action will cost me around $5,000/year as I had built up quite a few paid subscribers. But it had to be done. Stripe also screams digital currency takeover via its use of AI, not to mention its Orwellian identification requirements.
I want to thank all my paid subscribers. Note that any further monthly charges to your card will not happen. If anyone wishes to make a donation in a more honest and less usurous fashion simply drop me a line and I’ll let you know how to do so.
That’s called ‘walking the walk’ not just ‘talking the talk’. An act of unimpeachable integrity.
Thank you Dean, big ups to you for putting your money where your mouth is. Goldman Sachs ... global predators.