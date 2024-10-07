The most important change the next President could make is in our relationship with Israel and its Arab neighbors. For far too long Israel and its City of London masters have dictated US foreign policy in the Middle East and elsewhere. This is because, as I outline in my book Big Oil & Their Bankers…, Israel is not so much a “Jewish homeland” as it is a creation of the Rothschild central banking monopoly which controls our Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, Royal Dutch Shell and scores of other financial and industrial behemoths.

Israel serves as military gendarme to this inbred monopoly by keeping the Arab world stirred up and at war with itself. That is why the Israeli Mossad finances Islamic extremists in every corner of the globe. The Rothschilds know that if they can keep the Arabs divided amongst themselves and hated by the Evangelical Christian movement in the West, which is also an unwitting tool of the Mossad, then they can maintain their monopoly over Middle East oil, which is the lifeblood of the global financial system.

American Evangelicals have been hoodwinked into an unwavering support of Israel, while AIPAC (American Israeli Political Action Committee) makes sure that politicians who don’t show unwavering support for Israel have no chance of being elected. If you criticize Israel you soon become a target for B’Nai Brith and the Anti-Defamation League who will claim wrongly that you are an anti-Semite. Of course you can criticize the Arabs all day long and no such clamor will occur, despite the fact that any ethnographer will tell you that the Arab people are also Semites.

What fuels these lies is the massive money-printing monopoly that is our Federal Reserve, a monopoly which is largely owned by the Rothschilds and their interbred kissing cousins the Warburgs, Goldman Sachs, Kuhn Loebs, et al. These people disdain the average Jewish person in the same way they despise average Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and animists.

They make up stories like The DaVinci Code to justify their bloodline rule and to convince us that groveling at their feet is our destiny. It is the same Divine Right of a Kings philosophy which has existed on this planet for the past 2000 years, enslaving all of us while making a handful of interbreeding knuckleheads masters of the universe.

Our founding fathers were well aware of this family banking monopoly. The writings of Jefferson, Madison and Adams in particular are full of warnings about these money changers and the network of secret societies (Freemasons, Illuminati, etc.) they have spawned to keep their money printing game out of public view. Unfortunately this history has been suppressed by the corporate media, which is owned by these same families.

Americans of all political stripes, but particularly progressives have been brainwashed into the idea that any talk of conspiracy must be instantly discredited. Why do you suppose this is?

Because if one does enough research, as William Burroughs said, “a man who is paranoid is one who knows a little something”.

Conspiracy theories are one thing. Then there are conspiracy facts. When I was completing my Master’s thesis on the Middle East oil game in 1991, I came across SEC documents which showed that the Rockefeller family still owned controlling stock in Exxon, Mobil, Chevron and other oil companies. Yet my progressive PhD thesis advisor, a good friend of mine, suggested that we should leave this information out of the final paper because these facts indicated a conspiracy. I refused to do so.

It is not easy to spend your life as a progressive political activist. It is yet more difficult when people who share that point of view constantly abandon and discredit you publicly for stumbling upon uncomfortable truths which they do not have the courage to investigate for themselves. We are to think within certain parameters which have been laid out for us by the Money Power. Anyone who thinks outside these parameters is targeted for marginalization by a deputized Thought Police which 95% of Americans have become.

The same is true of our belief systems. The New Age spirituality trap that so many progressives have fallen for is rife with the same pyramid top-down structures that exist in a right-wing Evangelical church. But if you reject both dualities and tell them you talk to your ancestors, the animals and the trees; you are a nutter, despite the fact that this is what indigenous people have done for tens of thousands of sustainable and harmonious years.

Political and spiritual awakening are the same thing. All religious traditions and Nature itself teach the same basic tenets of Love, Compassion and Justice. Yet the fundamentalist movements now growing inside Judaism, Islam, Christianity, and the New Age alike move people away from these simple truths into a realm of exclusivity, arrogance and intolerance.

We need to break down these false spiritual and political barriers. We must focus on uniting to free ourselves from the Money Power, which fans the flames of fear, extremism and division. We should make it a priority issue to declare our independence from the Federal Reserve by nationalizing it. And we should pursue a foreign policy which is in the interest, not of the Rothschilds, the British Empire or their Israeli surrogate, but of the United States of America.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including his sentinel work, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, along with his most recent books, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.