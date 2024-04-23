Excerpted from my book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 41: Electronic Feudalism Is Hive Mind Production

Over the past 8,000 years or so, this planet has been managed by a bloodline-obsessed oligarchy consisting of just a few families. Though their methodologies of exploitation have evolved, their quest for total control over the planet’s resources and people has never wavered. In the past forty years, utilizing the twin scourges of globalization and technology, the power of these ancient feudalists has concentrated like never before.

If the Sumerian clay tablets are correct, around 6,000 BC hunting and gathering cultures in Mesopotamia were forced into agriculture by Annunaki “gods” from whence these feudalists derive their lineage. For at least a hundred thousand years before that, humans lived in egalitarian tribes, worked around eight hours a week to sustain their simple lives, moved semi-nomadically with the animals and the seasons, and rarely engaged in warfare with neighboring tribes.

With the forced advent of agriculture, humanity was pushed out of its Garden of Eden. With it came surpluses and shortages, the commodification of land, resources and even women. A class system arose beneath a new banker elite, who enjoyed the fruits of the farmers’ toil from their new city states of Babylon and Ur. These lazy idle rich were those of the invader bloodlines. Their hands never got dirty, but were instead soaked in the blood of anyone who challenged their self-proclaimed status as feudal lords.

As the bloodlines migrated into southern Europe, they developed a large navy which they used to sail the world in search of other hunting and gathering tribes they could plunder. Their wealth amassed quickly from this piracy and the Roman Empire was established.

Run out of Rome by the Catholic church these parasite bankers moved into the seafaring city of Venice, where they began to fund a series of wars throughout the Middle East and Europe, often sinking both sides into debt which would then be used to seize real assets. Nation states developed, mostly as a means for the feudalists to divide populations and plunder their tax revenues.

It was these Black Venetian bloodline banking families who signed the 13th Century Magna Carta agreement, establishing their City of London geopolitical power center and later their Banks of International Settlements stolen wealth repository in Switzerland.

Their Dutch East India and East India Company tentacles established slavery and continued to loot their increasingly global agricultural plantation, while leaving producers in Indonesia, Brazil and Ghana destitute.

In Europe they launched their Industrial Revolution, whereby disenfranchised peasant sharecroppers were pushed off their land into factories owned by the bloodlines. Those same bloodlines then took title to the peasant’s lands. All of this was done under the banner of progress.

With factory production came the need to create a new cult of materialism. Humanity was now told to settle into a sedentary existence, work long hours in the feudalists’ sweatshops, surround themselves with status-enhancing possessions made in those factories, and become…well…possessed.

In the early 1900’s the Rothschild-led Business Roundtable hatched a plan which would export their banker/factory industrial enslavement model worldwide. While rural areas of Africa, Asia and Latin America were left as impoverished agricultural production centers for the increasingly wealthy European Crown elite, the cities of these regions fell first under slavery, then under colonialism and finally under the bloodlines’ IMF/capital flight model, whereby a few local elites would be cut into the City of London pillage in exchange for looting the wealth of their home countries.

With the election of Reagan and Thatcher in the early 1980’s came the next phase of feudal concentration of power. Privatization of any remaining public utilities and lands became all the rage. A new political movement of “libertarians” was funded to promote the fascist ideas of the Austrian school economists who the feudalists put forward. This is now known as the “alt right”.

Government became a dirty word in a highly successful attempt to destroy any concept that nation states could retain power in the face of the mercantilist free for all being prosecuted by the City of London and their ever-growing corporatocracy.

Production was moved offshore, mostly to China. Capital followed with the advent of the City of London-controlled eurodollar market. The Bank of England established offshore tax havens where the bloodlines and their corporate tentacles could hide their wealth.

Democracy was replaced by an ever-concentrating money power in the hands of those same bloodlines who began humanity’s enslavement in Sumeria. All major parties came under the control of the feudalists, allowing for the next phase of control to begin.

Not content with the material possession of the masses, the fourth industrial revolution has now begun with the very same feudalists at the helm. It is known as 5G or the Internet of Everything. Driving the 5G train we find the feudalists’ Crown Agent SERCO. For more background on this, read Who’s Behind the 5G Cull of Humanity below.

Under this latest exploitation scheme, the bloodlines seek to expand beyond producing consumer possessions, to the creation of a global grid which chiefly seeks the production of a subservient and thus further “possessed” hive mind, which will willingly trade convenience for autonomy.

Humanity is to be psychologically transformed via cybernetics into a collective hive mind cyborg, which will not only accept the increasingly open bloodline and Luciferian rule of the feudalists, but will help the Satanists keep their family, friends and neighbors in line whenever necessary.

If we allow this to be implemented, humans as we know them will cease to exist. Mobility, creativity and empathy with be replaced by a new electronic feudalism, whereby every individual will construct and pay for their very own electronic prison.

Those who gleefully fill their Amazon shopping carts, rat out their radical neighbors and display total subservience to bloodline fascism will get a high social credit score and the perks that come with it.

Those who make homemade jam, gather firewood, grow a garden or question the feudalist model with receive a low social credit score and will find little inconveniences popping up all around them. Eventually they will be targeted for extermination by the new Fourth Reich.

In the end we will be told to accept a microchip Mark of the Beast. Like cattle being branded, we will be forced to either pledge our total allegiance to the Black Venetians and their Satanic worldview, or be locked out of the marketplace, unable to buy of sell.

Many will happily accept their RFID tag. A small minority of us will reject it all and return to the Garden of Eden, hunting and gathering, navigating the mountains and valleys and searching for other bands of resisters. In the final analysis, a few will choose Heaven and many will choose Hell. And all will have to live with their choices.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

