Excerpted from my book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 45: Fascism & The Singularity
Benito Mussolini defined fascism as the merger of the corporation and the state. Since he was funded and brought to power by the House of Savoy and other Italian Black Nobility families, his dark vision could more accurately be construed as the merger of a few powerful Holy Roman Empire bloodline families bound together to siphon off the resources of the people via global governance.
Wikipedia, the latest mind control tool of the bloodlines, which not coincidentally grammatically joins wiccans with pedophiles, obfuscates the definition of fascism with words like “populist” and “ultra-nationalist”. As in the case of all Freemasonic doublespeak, nothing could be further from the truth.
In fact populism and nationalism are the enemies of fascism, which as per its ancient fasces symbol portrays the binding together of several rods with an axe emerging from the top. The symbol emerged around 900 BC from Etruscan civilization, which encompasses the area in northern Italy where the aforementioned Mussolini-funding banking families of Orsini, Aldobrandini, Colonna, Medici, Guelph, Lombard and Bard got their usurious wings.
The idea was that if these most powerful Jesus-crucifying bloodlines “bundled” together and developed an axe-wielding mercenary enforcement arm, they would be collectively stronger and could go about building a succession of evil empires starting with Rome.
When the US President gives his State of the Union address before the Congress of the Black Nobility's latest empire, he is flanked by two fasces symbols clearly and obviously places in the background. The US President is merely the CEO of the old Virginia Corporation, now known as the United States Corporation.
These bundled bloodline families represent a sort of singularity of power in the world, so it is only fitting that their latest method of control over their now-global empire is being touted by their Silicon Valley strawmen as “the singularity”.
According to the all-seeing witches and perverts at Wikipedia, the singularity is “the hypothesis that the invention of artificial superintelligence will abruptly trigger runaway technological growth, resulting in unfathomable changes to human civilization”.
Computers were sold to the public as a liberating and progressive technology which would free humanity from mundane work and teleport us all instantly into the leisure class. But this inverted Luciferian pipe dream turned out to be a leg-hold trap, as most people now spend more hours working and are joined at the hip to their job via their omnipresent cell phones.
What the computer really accomplished was to enhance the ability of the bundled bloodline bankers to streamline society in an ever-more efficient and profitable manner. They are the spider in the worldwide web. They are the trawler casting the Internet. And we are the prey.
While the grateful unrich tapped away at their keyboards thinking they had entered some sort of information Shangri-la, the algorithms of the singularity were busy rigging the prices of hotel rooms in certain cities on busy weekends, undervaluing the property prices of by-owner real estate sellers to push them towards bloodline-controlled realty firms, helping bloodline insurance companies predict natural disasters so they could either raise premiums or exit those areas, and fixing auto, grocery, concert ticket, and airfare prices around the nation according to the information provided them free of charge by the mad dopamine-infested clickers.
Unfathomable changes indeed. Simply put, what looked like a candy store turned out to be a sheep shearing shed. And we all got fleeced by the fascist's chocolate-covered shepherd.
"...when enough capitalists have been weeded out, and tools like social media become ubiquitous and powerful enough, the balance of power begins to shift from the capitalist to the starving blog editors in their multitudes, and the integument of capitalism is burst asunder, like an eggshell cracking or an animal shedding its skin for a new one.
Attempts to prevent, forestall or control this is exactly why the “Great Reset”, the pseudopandemic, the climate scams, depopulation, medical tyranny, and related enclosures of the commons have been unleashed upon us. A covert world government controlled by centralized capital is already in place and we can at least be relieved that it is apparently not interested in an unrestricted and maybe nuclear world war.
...
The role of AI, artificial intelligence, is an interesting one. I believe AI is destined to follow in this path towards contributing to the socialization of labor and being a threat to capitalist rule, but first it is going through a stage of being appropriated by the bankers. To be sure, its trajectory, like the trajectory of every tool, is accelerated by tools invented before it, so that it will be a relatively shorter time before it becomes a threat to international finance capital, and the bankers know that.
At first AI was touted to free us from slavery. We would have self driving cars, so we could enjoy a latte and croissant on our morning commute. We would have virtual doctors to figure out our every ache and pain. Then it began to emerge that AI was mostly busy analyzing our finances and our social media posts in order to sell us things and coerce us into behaviors to the rulers liking.
But soon, the world shadow government of bankers will lose control of AI, and it too will become an instrument of socialized labor and a threat to their rule. It will be used to do things like catalog, understand, and push back against the huge variety of terms of service agreements that each consumer is subjected to, under the control of individual consumers. It will be able to do things like analyze social media for censorship and propaganda. It will be able to analyze legislation for constitutional violations and identify potential allies, adversaries and strategies to oppose such legislation. It will be able to quickly identify election fraud. It will be able to help petitioners to the courts represent themselves. The list could go on."
The Bursting Integument
https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/the-bursting-integument
