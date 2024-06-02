Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 11: First Strike Wetiko

We are told by Crown media shills that their confrontational delusions are necessary in such an unpredictable and dangerous world because, after all, we are dealing with “human nature”. How many times have you heard a person in the past week repeat this Malthusian lie in saying, “Well, we’re only human”, or “It’s just human nature”.

In truth, people who do bad things are not human enough. Jesus said we are all divine sons and daughters of God. Native people have no concept of original sin. It was the Crown-controlled Council of Nicaea that literally changed Jesus’ words and deemed him the sole unattainable messiah, lowering the bar for the rest of us to stay human.

We come out of our mother’s womb perfect. But almost immediately, the socialization into Crown-thought begins. Parents, teachers, friends, and acquaintances have all been initiated into the Royal Society perception-control grid. So they all unwittingly further the bloodline mind control by repeating misconceptions as to the nature of reality. They are Satanists, but sadly they do not know this.

This results in a deep-seated fear and mistrust of both the natural world and other humans. It also results in latent self-hatred, which the Crown loves to have humans carry around all through their lives. A human who hates themselves is rendered impotent as a force of change in the world. Their ability to see and then challenge bloodline control over their lives is stifled. And they tend to shop more at the Crown’s malls and big box stores, forever trying to fill the void of a narcissistic, isolated, and self-loathing existence.

Isolation is the key to maintaining the Crown control grid. We went from hunter-gatherers to agriculturalists to city dwellers, with an increase in social isolation every step of the way. Tribes became extended families became nuclear families became broken single-parent families in a matter of just a few thousand years. And now we are being further isolated and targeted by their internet and “social media”, which was designed by Crown intelligence assets to create division, hatred, and chaos, ensuring further social isolation.

The Anunnaki royals have always utilized the lizard brain portion of their cerebral cortex. Everything to them is reductionist. Everything must be broken apart, atomized, put under a microscope, categorized, classified, defined, and named. Their version of objectivity makes their science a fraud from the outset. No two creatures will act alike in any given situation. Nature versus nurture is just another of their dualistic fallacies. Dualism itself simply sets up an unnecessary conflict. Like Harvey Wall Banger, Silent Bob, and Slow Loris, we are all unique individual souls. Therefore, our behavior is extremely subjective and unpredictable.

In the same way, the CERN mad scientists are painfully and expensively finding out that matter and tiny particles are also very unpredictable. You cannot gain a better understanding of the nature of reality by isolating things and breaking them down to their smallest component. It is just the opposite. You begin to understand the nature of reality when you zoom out and see the world as a living breathing organism that in the end, minus stupid human intervention, acts unpredictably and yet paradoxically in circular unison.

Much of the joy of life comes not in the knowing of things, but in the humility that there is far more about the universe that we don’t know. This is why the best things in life often happen unexpectedly and without planning. Synchronicity and serendipity occur in an intellectual vacuum where calculation and cunning are absent. This is the story of the Tree of Life in the Garden of Eden tale, where intellectual self-deception trumped gratitude and acceptance.

Those who claim expertise are often the most scarred by the fear and mistrust pushed like heroin by the bloodline wetiko. They cling to their titles and the power it gives them, but most are useful idiots to the Crown agenda. They live miserable lives of bondage to a warped value system and subject the rest of us to their wetiko neurosis since these types become leaders in all areas of society. The Babylon system ensures this.

Those who refuse to comply with this inverted Luciferian reality are deemed revolutionaries or, more recently, “conspiracy theorists”. They are the people who have, at some level, seen through the wetiko veil. Often cast as paranoid, they are, ironically, the least paranoid among us as they attempt to remain true to their human roots. While most of society remains reactionary and fearful, willing to go along with this radical departure from reality that the Crown hides behind, the revolutionary trusts humanity while loathing the Crown system.

Paradoxically, the more you love humanity, the more you must hate the system. Most people buy into the Satanism. They hate humanity and love the unjust system. We are taught that there is no difference between the nature of humanity and the nature of the system. This is why your local nightly news reports on all manner of crimes committed by average citizens while never covering crimes committed by the elite who control the system.

The first-strike mentality is portrayed in nearly every single movie, documentary, newscast, and television drama we are shown. This is no accident. The screen has replaced the radio and newspaper as the Crown’s main propaganda delivery device. Edward Bernays’ work and the whole cybernetic movement have refined bloodline messaging down to a science. Their CIA MK-Ultra experiments are now being carried out on a mass scale and the whole of humanity is their subject.

They have to keep people in a reactive state of fear because this produces isolation and division. Divide and conquer has been the primary royal bloodline strategy for controlling humanity ever since they arrived in this Garden of Eden. Usury has been a close second.

