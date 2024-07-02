Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 18: The Internet/Social Media Reveal

In 1964, a year after the Crown’s MI-6 special agent, Sir William Stephenson, assassinated President John F. Kennedy, the CIA worried that many Americans were not buying the Oswald lone-gunmen theory and coined the term “conspiracy theorists” to describe those who were incredulous to the rubber stamped conclusions of the Warren Commission, which was presided over by Chase Manhattan and Council on Foreign Relations Chairman John McCloy and CIA Director and Rockefeller cousin, Allen Dulles.

This label would be used to slander and shut down anyone who dared to contradict the Crown’s increasingly outlandish versions of the nature of reality. Words like “misinformation” and “disinformation”, which had previously been used only by intelligence assets to describe unruly foreign leaders, were now being bandied about to discredit intelligent researchers that opposed government policies to shut down democratic debate.

This violation of the First Amendment was taken to the extreme when, during the Covid-19 “Crown venom” suspension of our Constitution, scores of the most intelligent humans on the planet were “deplatformed” from the DARPA-net, including myself.

While truth was being censored, the Crown’s ad agencies and Hollywood propaganda arm continued their great “reveal”, doubling down on their efforts to debase humanity and scramble our language using one of the seven sacred sciences that their Nephilim ancestors had taught them could be used to control humanity – rhetoric.

Etymology is at the heart of all Crown language usurpation and inversion. In the hands of Tavistock propagandists, United Nations warmongers become “peacekeepers”. Something really good becomes “sick” or “wicked”. Eating chocolate becomes a “guilty pleasure”. The epidemic of suicides, drug abuse, and kids falling behind in school due to draconian COVID lock-downs are blamed on “the pandemic”. When the CIA overthrows a democratically-elected Ukrainian government, then slaps sanctions on Russia to punish them for responding, the economic pain we all feel is caused by “Putin’s war”.

With digital advances toward their Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Crown grew closer to achieving full spectrum dominance. Now they were coming out of the closet, attempting to initiate as many humans as possible into their Satanic cult. This would be pushed forward by economic shocks and a global austerity program. They called it The Great Reset.

In 1970, even before DARPA had unleashed its internet weapon, Alvin Toffler wrote his best-selling book, Future Shock, in which he predicted that in the near future, humanity would be confronted with such drastic changes in such a short time that it would put them into a state of shock. The sudden onslaught of computers, the internet, and social media has produced just such a state of affairs.

Adam and Eve had been lured out of the Garden of Eden by an Anunnaki serpent that encouraged them to eat from the Tree of Knowledge. That “knowledge” can be seen as the worship of one’s own intellect at the expense of intuition, natural relationships, and reciprocity. It is no coincidence that the logo for Apple computers, one of the drivers of DARPA’s Silicon Valley Luciferian agenda, depicts an apple with a bite taken out of it.

The bloodline had for centuries hidden behind both Catholic and Protestant religions, before using their Royal Societies to commandeer a fake science that they could use to justify their colonization and slavery. Recently, in another attempt to divide and conquer, their medium propagandists have pushed a narrative that science and religion are enemies of one another. Now we have seen that the Crown controls both.

But the people kept remembering. New scientists were rediscovering God in droves. Ironically, the DARPA net proved fruitful as a means to disseminate truth. Musk’s Teslas kept running into cops parked on the side of the road. Only 12% of Americans had gotten their COVID-19 booster. To appeal to this great mass of remembering humanity, the Tavistock would have to come up with a hip new cover. They called it the Woke Movement.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com