With the medical establishment now weaponized under Crown control, the royal bloodlines launched an alchemists war on planet earth using their medical wing as cover. Water, air and food were targeted with a slew of new chemicals concocted by Crown firms like Monsanto, Dow, and BASF. IBM manufactured what are now called “forever chemicals” and inserted them into personal care and cleaning products. These chemicals stay in people’s bodies forever, slowly making them sick.

DDT and paraquat were sprayed generously on California fruits and vegetables. Some researchers connect this to the polio outbreak in the US in the early 1950s. Instead of looking into this, the Rockefeller medicine show funded Dr. Jonas Salk who concocted a deadly polio vaccine, which we now know is responsible for an epidemic of brain cancers in men born before 1964 who got this poisonous injection.

While the Crown’s American Medical Association told the public there were deadly viruses inside our frail human bodies that would make us sick if we didn’t get their cartel-produced vaccines, the Crown’s chemical wing was busy poisoning Americans. Virus means “venom” in Latin. And coronavirus in Latin translates “Crown venom”.

Germ theory was first put forward by Venetian Girolamo Fracastoro, who has a crater on the moon named after him. It took off in the 1850’s with the work of Louis Pasteur. Pasteur graduated from the Royal College at Besancon in 1839. He was a member of the Royal Society and recipient of the Legion of Honor Grand Cross. He received the Albert Medal from the Royal Society of the Arts in 1882 and the Leeuwenhoek Medal from the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts & Sciences in 1895.

Pasteur’s Crown-funded research was expanded by Robert Koch, who became a director at the Royal Prussian Institute for Infectious Diseases in 1891. The two are held up as the fathers of microbiology. Prior to the Crown’s proclamation that germ theory would guide their new oil-based medicine, the common explanation for diseases was miasma theory or terrain theory, which maintains that disease is caused by exposure to environmental toxins.

The repercussions of this new medical paradigm were far-reaching. Instead of funding clean water and sewer systems in the global South, postwar USAID and NGO medical crusaders launder their charitable contributions into massive vaccination campaigns that are killing and sterilizing people.

But the ruling class know full well what they are doing. Their goal is not a healthy human population. Their goal is depopulation. Technology pirate turned vaccine expert Bill Gates, whose father once headed Planned Parenthood, enunciated this in a 2010 Ted Talk in which he said, “The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”

The Anunnaki Crown forced humanity into agriculture and then herded them into dirty crowded cities after stealing their “freehold” land. Now they cranked up their noxious smokestack factories, often locating them on rivers, which they used to dump their poisonous chemical concoctions into. What better way to deflect attention from these crimes against humanity than to declare germ theory as medical truth, while denying funding for studies into the toxicity of your new arsenal of poisons? In 1945, Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first city to fluoridate its public drinking water.

In 1970, Monsanto scientist John E. Franz discovered glyphosate, which would become known worldwide as Roundup. Ponder that word for a minute. A decade later, a massive farm crisis sent shock waves through the American heartland as small farms were foreclosed upon en masse by the Crown’s banks and their land taken over by a few wealthy farmers in each local area.

The problem was that these wealthy farmers were also deeply in debt to the same banks. And as part of their loan requirements, the agribusiness operators were required to spray Roundup on their fields to improve yields, which in turn would drive grain prices down, ensuring a cheap supply of corn and soybeans to bloodline grain merchants such as Cargill and Bunge. Much of this grain was then fed to cattle in western Kansas feedlots that were owned by the same vertically integrated grain giants.

The glyphosate in Roundup mimics glycine, one of our body’s most important amino acids. Today, our entire food supply is tainted with glyphosate so the glycine receptors in our bodies are choked with a pseudo-glycine that prevents us from building collagen and key proteins that the human body and mind needs in order to be healthy. The result has been a rash of gut and nervous system related diseases, mental health disorders, and an epidemic of heart disease and stroke – all of which are controlled with natural glycine.

In the 1960s, the Rockefeller Foundation had funded the much-touted Green Revolution, through which they forced genetically modified (GMO) seeds on farmers from Mexico to the Philippines. These seeds were eventually bred to be resistant to Roundup. And by 2015, 89% of corn, 94% of soybeans and 89% of cotton grown in the US were GMO strains.

This combination of glyphosates and GMO Frankenfoods continues to wreak havoc on the health of the global population, which in turn translates into huge profits for the medical industrial complex. In typical parasite fashion, the Crown’s law firms are now cashing in as thousands of class action lawsuits linking Roundup to numerous types of cancer play out. Meanwhile, Monsanto has become part of Bayer, which has its roots in the Nazi IG Farben chemical cartel.

But the invention of wireless fidelity, or wifi, is where the Crown really hit the modern-day jackpot. Not only could they use the phones and computers that operate on wifi to mind control and enslave their subjects in a new type of electronic feudalism, they could also use the lethal radio frequencies used for wifi to quietly carry out a mass depopulation program. Wifi operates at 2.4 gigahertz, the exact same frequency that the body utilizes to process water molecules. Again, our bodies can’t distinguish between the two and people are being severely dehydrated and sickened as a result.

With their Fourth Industrial Revolution underway, and under the cover of global COVID lockdowns, the Crown greatly expanded its network of 5G cell towers. In the Western world, most of them were erected by Crown Castle Corporation, which has now changed its name to Aqiba and is headquartered on Fleet Street in the City of London. Researched and refined at the Department of Defense’s Lawrence Livermore Laboratories in the late 1960s, 5G is a weapons system.

This system has the ability to operate at 60 gigahertz, which is the exact same frequency that our bodies use to take up oxygen via the hemoglobin in our blood. Our bodies get confused and pretty soon, we can’t breathe. Interestingly, this was the main symptom of “COVID-19” patients.

Having already declared war on food, water, and air, the Crown decided to declare war on life itself through its current crusade against carbon, which it tells us causes “climate change”, while its mouthpieces like Al Gore and its owners like King Charles continue to jet around the planet. These private jets emit more carbon emissions in one day than a car does in two years. Carbon is the building block for all of life on this planet, so why would we need less of it, unless of course we wanted to end all life here?

Meanwhile, animal populations across the world have dropped 70% in the last fifty years. Many areas of the world are reporting that the insects that once lived there are completely gone. US life expectancy has dropped for two consecutive years. Male sperm counts are plummeting. Female miscarriages are skyrocketing.

But rather than deal with the issues caused by poisons manufactured by corporate tentacles, the climate criminals invert the conversation and parasitically hide behind a Swedish teenage girl named Greta Thunberg. And while Goldman Sachs and BlackRock financialize the climate scare via ESG scores and trading of carbon credits, the glitterati amuse themselves jetting off to Davos to discuss new methodologies that ensure our further enslavement.

