Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 12: The Bloodline Take Down of America: Part I

The Rothschilds had already funded both sides of numerous European conflicts, from the Crimean War to the Napoleonic Wars to World War I. Now, with oil to burn, Germany spiraled into hyperinflation. And with the US needing the new industry coming out of the Goldman Sachs-engineered Great Depression, the Crown would light the fuse for their most ambitious military conflict yet – World War II.

In Japan, the royal Yamato bloodline had been Emperors for centuries, much to the chagrin of the average Japanese citizen. The royal shoguns were becoming increasingly unpopular and Japan’s Communist Party was burgeoning in membership. Something had to be done to stave off a revolution.

The Crown began to groom Isoroku Yamamoto. Born Isoroku Takano, his father was a samurai from the Nagaoka feudal domain, which was ruled by the Makino clan. Samurai were hereditary nobility who protected the daimyo fiefdoms of the royal Nephilim bloodlines in Japan. Takano was adopted by the Yamamoto family in 1916 and quickly rose through the ranks of the Japanese Naval establishment.

From 1919-1921 he attended Harvard University, which along with Yale, would now serve the same role as Oxford and Cambridge in manufacturing loyal Crown Agents to run the United States Corporation. In 1924, he visited the US Naval War College. In 1930, now a rear admiral, he attended the London Naval Conference. Five years later, he turned up at the Second London Naval Conference.

Though these conferences were touted as olive branches to disarmament, just the opposite was happening in both Japan and the US where the Crown was building up its armament industry. In 1940, Yamamoto became an Admiral. And one year later, as commander-in-chief of the Combined Fleet, he was planning the infamous December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Before this false flag event, the US public was strongly against entering WWII to help the Crown. But US President and 33rd Degree Mason, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, eventually performed his Masonic duty to the Crown and acceded to British Prime Minister and 33rd Degree Mason Winston Churchill’s calls for help. Roosevelt ignored warnings that the Japanese fleet was headed for Hawaii, while quietly moving the most expensive military equipment out of Pearl Harbor ahead of the strikes.

Yamamoto had served his royal bloodline benefactors well. The terms demanded by General Douglas MacArthur in the peace agreement following WWII included leaving the royal Yamato family in place as official heads of state in Japan and banning the Japanese Communist Party. The bloodline-controlled daimyo would be re-branded as zaibatsu, six giant interlocking corporations that would lead the world through the electronics and digital-driven Third and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. Mitsubishi was organized from the Dan family daimyo, while Mitsui came from its namesake Mitsui family. The other four are Sumitomo, Daichikangin, Yasuda, and Nomura. These six companies own nearly every Japanese multinational corporation to this day.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the Crown was grooming two other wetiko warriors in their quest for another world war. The House of Savoy, a royal dynasty founded in 1003, had unified Italy and ruled as monarchs through a succession of kings until King Umberto II finally stepped down in 1946, ending Italy’s “official” rule by monarchy.

In 1922, House of Savoy King Victor Emmanuel III appointed self-proclaimed fascist Benito Mussolini as Prime Minister of Italy. Victor was also the King of Ethiopia and Albania for a time and the Savoy bloodline had also ruled Spain. In Italy, the Savoys stood by as Mussolini’s squadristi, or Black Shirts, brutally attacked domestic enemies and built their National Fascist Party. Remember, it was the old Venetian bloodline bankers who had come up with the concept of fascism.

A year earlier in 1921, the newly-founded Royal Institute of International Affairs hatched the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations. Initially headed by military intelligence officer Major John Rawlings, Tavistock would become a false flag and social engineering incubator creating pretexts worldwide that required United States Corporation military intervention on behalf of the City of London’s financial interests.

Isoroku Yamamoto and Benito Mussolini were two such walking, breathing pretexts. But before Tavistock was even officially founded the Crown invited a third such person for a visit – Adolf Hitler.

From February until November of 1912, Hitler attended the British Military Psych-ops School in both Devon and Ireland. This later became the Tavistock Institute. It is the psychological warfare arm of the Crown and is involved in everything from Hollywood to gang stalking. Shortly after its inception, the Tavistock began promoting the neo-Malthusian philosophies of Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud of the Frankfurt School.

By 1922, Queen Victoria’s son Prince Charles Edward had met Adolf Hitler. In 1933, the prince became a member of the Nazi Party. He would soon become its leader. Several other royal family members supported Hitler and his Nazi Party, including Royal Dutch Shell insider, Prince Bernhard of the Dutch House of Orange-Nassau.

That same year, Prince Charles Edward became President of the German Red Cross, another Crown tentacle that funds its global spy operations by stealing the blood of “donors” and selling it to hospitals for hundreds of dollars per pint. Red Cross is simply the English language version of Rosicrucians, whose main job it is to guard the secret that the royal bloodline is not human. Red Cross refers to the crossing of blood between the Anunnaki and humankind. The reason Jesus had to die on a bloody red cross is because they wanted this revolutionary to suffer a slow tortuous crucifixion to symbolize the grafting of bloodlines, also referred to by those in the know as Zionism.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

Share

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com