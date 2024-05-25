Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 9: Hobbes, Malthus and Locke

While P&O was laundering Vancouver opium proceeds through HSBC, State Street First Boston was making a fortune on the transatlantic slave trade and the cotton and tobacco windfall it produced. The stockholder families became known collectively as the Boston Brahmin. These included the Lehman, Sutherland, Perkins, and Forbes families.

The genocide of Native Americans continued apace, as Crown mercenaries like Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett, and Kit Carson pushed west, regularly delivering their scalps to the proper authorities for a head-count of their kill. But not everything was going the bloodline’s way.

On May 10, 1773, the British passed the Tea Act, which allowed the British East India Company to sell cheap Chinese tea without paying import taxes to the US colony. On December 16, 1773, a group of Boston merchants calling themselves the Sons of Liberty boarded an East India ship and destroyed its entire cargo of tea, tossing much of it into Boston Harbor.

This event became known as the Boston Tea Party and would serve as a clarion call for the 1776 American Revolution. Ironically, the protesters were disguised as Indians. Their nemesis, King George III, who ruled the House of Hanover, came from the Saxe-Gotha bloodline. A decade later, the French would launch their own revolution, deposing and beheading King Louis XVI of the powerful Bourbon bloodline.

The Crown had, through slavery, genocide and drug smuggling, accumulated massive amounts of wealth. But these revolutions made them nervous. They knew they needed to spruce up their image.

By the 16th century, Sir Francis Bacon and Thomas Hobbes had been the first in a steady stream of pro-monarchist British philosophers whose dark views were popularized by the bloodline to justify its ongoing global pillage.

They were followed by empiricists John Locke, David Hume, and Adam Smith, whose Wealth of Nations aggrandizement of capitalism was published the same year the American Revolution began. Next came 19th century utilitarians such as Jeremy Bentham, John Stuart Mill, and Thomas Malthus.

While there were slight differences in their philosophies, they all projected a dark wetiko view of human nature and of nature itself. All deemed free trade, mercantilism, and capitalism to be just the tonic for a brutish world that needed to be brought to heel. And all were pro-monarchy.

Best known for his 1581 book, Leviathan, Thomas Hobbes graduated from the usual bloodline UK universities of Oxford and Cambridge. He then became a tutor to William Cavendish, the son of William Cavendish, Baron of Hardwick, and later, the Earl of Devonshire. He later tutored William’s son, also named William.

The Cavendish family became patrons of Hobbes, especially William III, who became 1st Duke of Newcastle who once organized an army for King Charles I during the English Civil War. Later, Hobbes would serve as math instructor to Charles, Prince of Wales.

Hobnobbing with royalty clearly influenced Thomas Hobbes’ worldview. He once wrote, “The condition of man...is a condition of war of everyone against everyone.” But was this a condition of man or of the Anunnaki hybrids he hung out with?

To Hobbes, life was “nasty, brutish and short.” So at least for the subjects and slaves that his Cavendish family friends profited from.

“Force and fraud are in war the two cardinal virtues,” Hobbes wrote. “Covenants without the sword are but words and of no strength to secure a man at all. When all the world is overcharged with inhabitants, then the last remedy of all is war, which provideth for every man, by victory or death”.

This last sentence must have been music to the ears of the bloodlines, who would soon become obsessed with population control. On this front they found their chief mouthpiece in the form of Thomas Malthus.

In his 1798 book, An Essay on the Principle of Population, Malthus argued that improved standards of living, such as an increase in food production, would only lead to overpopulation. This view became popularized as the Malthusian trap.

Malthus criticized Britain’s late 16th century Poor Laws on these grounds. These were the beginnings of the modern welfare state. Malthus failed to predict the efficiencies developed during the Industrial Revolution. But he had many proponents of his obsession with overpopulation, most notably Charles Darwin, whose expeditions were also patronized and influenced by the Crown.

Malthus’ grandfather was Daniel Graham, apothecary to Kings George II and George III. Thomas graduated from Cambridge in 1791 and later took orders in the Church of England. In 1805, he became Professor of History and Political Economy at East India Company College in Hertfordshire. And in 1818, he became a fellow with the Royal Society.

Malthus’ worldview was even darker than that of Hobbes. He particularly despised the poor. He once declared, “Instead of recommending cleanliness to the poor, we should encourage contrary habits. In our towns we should make the streets narrower, crowd more people into the houses, and court the return of the plague.”

He added, “The redundant population, necessarily occasioned by the prevalence of early marriages, must be repressed by occasional famines, and by the custom of exposing children, which, in times of distress, is probably more frequent than ever acknowledged by Europeans.”

Malthus is seen as the father of the eugenics movement, his diatribes often aimed at the poor and dark-skinned races. “It may at first appear strange”, wrote Malthus, “but I believe it is true, that I cannot by means of money raise a poor man and enable him to live much better that he did before, without proportionably depressing others in the same class.”

Malthus’ views can be summed up with his statement, “Evil exists in the world not to create despair but activity.” Malthus, like Hobbes and Locke and the others before him, was an apologist for the evil that their Royal Society pals were spreading around the world – an evil that had not existed on this planet prior to the Sumerian intervention.

It an amazing reflection of the power of the royal bloodline that the dark philosophies of their proteges are still being taught with any seriousness at major universities in this country and around the Western world. Their demonic views of nature and humanity have been thoroughly discredited by new scientists in a variety of fields, not least of which is the study of cultural anthropology.

The evil for which Hobbes, Locke, Smith, and Malthus served as apologists had by 1660 come to the “scientific” forefront with the formation of the Royal Society, also known as the Royal Society of London for Improving Natural Knowledge. One can immediately observe the oxymoron within the name of these urbanized, parochial, and extremely well-funded isolates from nature.

It has indeed proven very difficult for these chaps to understand the nature of reality from their City of London backbenches. Nevertheless, the foundation of the Royal Society began a period of what mainstream Crown-funded “science” terms the Enlightenment, which featured royal shills such as Cambridge graduate and Royal Society President, Sir Isaac Newton, along with Voltaire, and Oxford graduate and Royal Society member, John Locke.

Locke served as Secretary of the Board of Trade & Plantations, then as Secretary to the Lord’s Proprietors of Carolina. A Lord’s Proprietor was a person who was granted a royal charter to establish and govern an English colony. After a stint in the Netherlands, Locke accompanied Queen Mary II back to England.

Locke was an investor and a beneficiary of the Royal Africa Company, which was founded the same year as the Royal Society in 1660 by the House of Stuart monarchy and City of London merchants to ship slaves from West Africa to the Americas. This evil enterprise was led by the Duke of York, who would eventually become King James II.

The Royal Africa Company shipped more transatlantic slaves than any other company in history and was owned entirely by the British Crown, with King James II owning the majority. The establishment of the Royal Society that same year can be seen as scientific cover for a historic genocide undertaken by the Crown. Yet, it rationalizes their bad behavior to this day.

While the Enlightenment is portrayed as some sort of revolt against religion, it was simply another strategy of a bloodline that had converted to and promoted Protestantism since the Knights Templar falling out with the Catholic Church.

Now, scrapping all pretense of piety, they would claim open allegiance instead to science, which they found could be used to rationalize their actions even better than religion. It was the beginning of their Luciferian coming-out party and it is no coincidence that it paralleled the rapid spread of Freemasonry.

The Royal Society’s ideas were now to be held superior to any silly notions of a Creator or God. The Nephilim fallen angels’ ancient worship of their own intellect and disregard for the natural laws that God laid down, was now out in the open. But it was the Royal Society’s job to make sure it would now slowly become a global religion open to all initiates.

