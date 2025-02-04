Responding to a post on his X platform, DOGE wrecking ball Elon Musk wrote, “Did you know that USAID, using YOUR tax dollars, funded bioweapon research, including COVID-19, that killed millions of people?”

Indeed USAID sent $53 million to the EcoHealth Alliance to fund gain of function research on corona viruses at the Wuhan lab where the even the CIA now says the Covid-19 virus originated. This despite the fact that this type of research was banned in the US by the Obama Administration.

The EcoHealth Alliance was finally cut off by the US Department of Health & Human Services in May 2024. Members of this alliance include Johnson & Johnson, Brown University, Johns Hopkins University, King Saud University, Princeton, Columbia and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Additional funding came from the US CDC and the Crown’s Welcome Trust.

Interestingly the corporate media, while howling at the USAID shutdown, has not mentioned the Musk Tweet, despite it having over 220,000 views. They have also failed to mention who the biggest contractor with USAID is. That would be SERCO.

Meanwhile Musk has shut down Treasury Department payments to contractors, most of which are Crown tentacles vampiring off the US government and its citizens.

When you combine this with Trump’s executive order to end Senior Executive Services and his purge at the FBI, it appears that the new administration is indeed targeting the Deep State, which is more accurately described as the City of London Crown Corporation.

Let’s hope that both RFK and Tulsi Gabbard are both confirmed this week to head Health & Human Services and the Office of National Intelligence respectively. If so, look for more contractor corruption crackdowns, this time involving Big Pharma and the defense contractors.