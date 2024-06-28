Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 17: The Bloodline Take Down of America: Part II

In 1999, HP scientist Richard P. Walker was granted a patent for what would become known as the internet of everything, now better known as 5G. Walker and the rest of his Silicon Valley colleagues had been fed military technology by Crown corporations Lockheed Martin and IBM.

HP spun off Agilent Technologies that same year as the vehicle through which the Walker patent would come to fruition. All ensuing patents pertaining to 5G would be mysteriously absorbed by Agilent, whether in the areas of surveillance, cybernetics, genetic engineering, human micro-chipping, or “wet works”.

The corporation pushing Walker’s Agilent patent forward is SERCO, a powerful British company close to Lockheed Martin, Westinghouse, General Electric, and British Aerospace (BAE). The first and last are the two biggest defense contractors in the world. The middle two own CBS and NBC. All four are part of Crown Agents, USA Inc. The golden share in all of these companies was historically controlled through British Nuclear Fuels (BNFL) by Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2009, BNFL was shut down after spinning off its Westinghouse subsidiary. They had acquired Westinghouse in 1999, four years after Westinghouse bought CBS. BNFL’s nuclear plants had been privatized in 1996 and were taken over by British Energy. The same year BNFL shut down, British Energy was taken over by Electricite de France.

In 2000, SERCO and Lockheed Martin took control of the UK’s Aldermaster weapons site. They also control two-thirds of the British Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE). The other third was owned by BNFL. During the past decade, AWE began exporting stolen US-enriched uranium from a Eunice, New Mexico, facility through its URINCO subsidiary. They were aided in this effort by the Highland Group, whose members include the Clintons and former FBI Director, Robert Mueller, who would later play a key role in the phony Russiagate allegations.

SERCO controls immigration and owns a pathology lab in the UK and runs detention centers, prisons and hospitals in Australia and New Zealand. But the bulk of its income comes from no-bid US government contracts granted to it by members of Senior Executive Services (SES). SES consists of government insiders who, unlike a typical civil servant, cannot be fired after one year of service. President Obama appointed 8,000 of these Crown agents.

SERCO receives $15-20 billion dollars a year in US government contracts. It runs 63 air traffic control towers, manages Obama Care, runs city parking meters and lots, as well as buses and trains, overseas Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) loans, and handles all USAID shipments.

But 75% of SERCO’s contracts are with the Department of Defense. With offices in the Bank of England-controlled offshore dirty money banking centers of Guernsey, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands, SERCO runs “security” for all branches of the US military and our intelligence services.

SERCO is deeply involved in the US Space Program through Aerospace Corporation, which plans to deploy 24,000 new 5G-enabling satellites via Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Amazon’s OneWeb in the next few years. SERCO also holds contracts with Bill Gates’ Millennium Foundation involving the sterilization of Africans and Indians through vaccinations.

Founded in 1929, SERCO came out of RCA, another Crown corporation which morphed mostly into GE. RCA is best known for its consumer electronics, but its main business had been military radar and sonar equipment. It is this same technology which is now being deployed as 5G. In my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers…, I pinpoint RCA as a key player in the Crown assassination of President John F. Kennedy via Chairman David Sarnoff.

During the early 1960s, RCA developed the UK Ballistic Missile Early Warning System. During the 1980s, they were awarded the contract to support the new European Space Agency and began maintaining London’s street lights. In 1987, with much of RCA absorbed into GE, what remained became SERCO.

During the 1990s SERCO took its services international, focusing on the Five Eyes Alliance countries of the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the US. The middle three countries are part of the Commonwealth and thus controlled directly by the British Crown. SERCO also began operating in the Crown’s puppet Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) monarchies in the Middle East where it runs all air traffic control operations. It also gained control of Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority. This makes Crown drug, arms, oil, and human smuggling in and out of its new Dubai hub a breeze.

SERCO provides technical support for CERN’s particle accelerator, manages transport services at North District Hospital in Hong Kong (another major drug trafficking center), and provides support for military bases in the Five Eyes nations. It manages the UK National Physics Laboratory and trains soldiers in the US and Germany.

SERCO dominates contracts from US Homeland Security and is in charge of FEMA Region 9, which includes Alaska, Hawaii, and the US West Coast – all of which have recently experienced a slew of “natural” disasters.

SERCO began providing IT support for European Parliament in 2014, began training US firefighters in Afghanistan in 2016, and began operating European Meteorological Satellites in 2017.

SERCO specializes in handling sensitive cyberdata, including criminal records, driver’s license records, vaccination records, DNA databases, and military records and communications. Big Data is the new Big Oil and SERCO was now in the catbird’s seat when came to using this data to control the Five Eyes governments and their citizens.

But SERCO’s most important GCHQ infiltration came in 2015 when it was awarded the patent classification contract in the US, essentially commandeering the US Patent Office. In this capacity, they are able to steer and manage the Walker 5G patent in the Crown’s desired weaponized direction. That direction, according to the CIA’s own Deagel Report, is towards a 70% reduction in both US and UK populations by 2025.

SERCO is run by two British Knights Hospitallers. Sir Roy Gardner is SERCO’s Chairman who handles, according to their own website, “relations with the City (of London) and major stakeholders (Queen Elizabeth II)”. CEO Rupert Soames is Winston Churchill’s grandson. In 2010, he was awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire. Both came from Crown Agent General Electric, which manufactures both the smart meters and the new LED lighting being rolled out to facilitate the Crown’s new 5G mind control weapons system.

With this “silent weapon for quiet wars” now at their disposal, the Crown seeks to achieve full spectrum dominance over the planet’s humans. Their Satanic Babylonian coming-out party could now take place. Firmly in the driver’s seat with Crown cartel control over every facet of life, they could begin to tell us exactly who they are – Anunnaki invaders.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com