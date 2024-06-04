Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 12: The Bloodline Take Down of America: Part I

During the American Revolution, many Crown agents were trying to steer the outcome in favor of the hated Crown. The Crown’s Freemason “knights” had already established lodges in the colonies to this end. Many scholars believe that the American Revolution was allowed to happen since the British Parliament would no longer control the US, but through various mechanisms, the Crown could still exert control. The most important of these mechanisms was usury, which they controlled through their cartel banks. Indeed, the US national debt now stands at $31.5 trillion.

When the US was founded, there was a big debate over whether or not we should have a public or a private central bank. Arguing on the side of a public bank were people like Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, John Quincy Adams, and James Monroe. None were Freemasons. On the other side, arguing for a privately-owned bank were George Washington, John Jay, Benjamin Franklin, and Alexander Hamilton. All were high-level Freemasons.

Hamilton was also acting as a Crown agent on behalf of the Rothschild family, bankers to the British Crown. The Freemasons won out and in 1789, Alexander Hamilton became the first US Treasury Secretary. But the real power would be wielded by the new Rothschild-controlled private central bank – the Bank of the United States – which was founded in 1791.

Hamilton, who also went on to found the powerful Bank of New York (now Bank of New York Mellon), exemplified the contempt that his long-indoctrinated Freemason faction held for humanity, once stating, “All communities divide themselves into the few and the many. The first are the rich and the well-born, the others the mass of the people...The people are turbulent and changing; they seldom judge and determine right. Give therefore to the first class a distinct, permanent share of government. They will check the unsteadiness of the second.”

Thomas Jefferson replied to this nonsense, “A country which expects to remain ignorant and free...expects that which has never been and that which will never be. There is scarcely a King in a hundred who would not, if he could, follow the example of Pharaoh – get first all the people’s money, then all their lands, and then make them and their children servants forever...banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies. Already they have raised up a money aristocracy.”

Nevertheless, the Bank of the United States held its 20-year charter until 1811. Public opposition to the bank was strong, but the Crown plunged the country into the War of 1812, through which the US accrued debt to the Bank of the United States (BUS). With the country facing economic ruin, the Bank’s charter was renewed in 1816.

In 1828, Andrew Jackson ran for President on an anti-BUS platform railing, “You are a den of vipers. I intend to expose you and by Eternal God I will rout you out. If the people understood the rank injustices of our money and banking system there would be a revolution before morning.”

Jackson won the election and immediately revoked the BUS charter saying, “The Act seems to be predicated on an erroneous idea that the present shareholders have a prescriptive right to not only the favor, but the bounty of the government...for their benefit does this Act exclude the whole American people from competition in the purchase of this monopoly. Present stockholders and those inheriting their rights as successors be established a privileged order, clothed both with great political power and enjoying immense pecuniary advantages from their connection with government. Should its influence be concentrated under the operation of such an Act as this, in the hands of a self-elected directory whose interests are identified with those of the foreign stockholders, will there not be cause to tremble for the independence of our country in war...controlling our currency, receiving our public monies and holding thousands of our citizens’ independence, it would be more formidable and dangerous than the naval and military power of the enemy. It is to be regretted that the rich and powerful too often bend the acts of government for selfish purposes...to make the rich richer and more powerful. Many of our rich men have not been content with equal protection and equal benefits, but have besought us to make them richer by acts of Congress. I have done my duty to this country.”

In 1835, Jackson was the target of the first assassination attempt on a US President. The gunman was Richard Lawrence, who confessed that he was “in touch with the powers in Europe”. But under Jackson’s leadership, the US national debt went to zero for the first and last time in our history.

Enraged by Jackson’s opposition to Crown usury, BUS President Nicholas Biddle cut off funding to the US government in 1842, plunging America into a depression. Biddle’s boss was the Paris-based Jacob Rothschild. Eager to expand their Southern slave trade into Mexico and Central America, the Crown also sprang the Mexican-American War on Jackson.

The Civil War began a short time later, with the Crown funding both sides in an attempt to destroy their unruly colony. They were also funding Emperor Maximilian I of Mexico to harass the US from the southern border. The Austrian was the Emperor of the Second Mexican Empire from 1864 to 1867. The archduke was also a member of the powerful House of Hapsburg-Lorraine. He was installed after the Crowns of Spain, France, and the UK invaded Mexico in 1861 over unpaid debt. By 1861, the US was $100 million in debt to the Crown.

But newly-elected President Abraham Lincoln showed a similar attitude towards Crown usury, issuing Lincoln Greenbacks to pay Union Army bills. The Crown mouthpiece, the Times of London, now called for the “destruction of the US government”.

The Euro-banker-written Hazard Circular was exposed and distributed throughout the country by angry populists. It said, “The European Bankers favor the end of slavery...the European plan is that capital money lenders shall control labor by controlling wages. The great debt that capitalists will see is made out of the war and must be used to control the valve of money. To accomplish this government bonds must be used as a banking basis. We are now awaiting the Secretary of Treasury Salmon Chase to make that recommendation. It will not allow Greenbacks to circulate as money as we cannot control that. We control bonds and through them banking issues”.

The 1863 National Banking Act reinstated a private US central bank and Chase’s war bonds were issued. Lincoln was re-elected the next year, vowing to repeal the act after he took his January 1865 oath of office. But before he could act, he was assassinated at the Ford Theater by John Wilkes Booth. Booth had major connections to the international bankers. His granddaughter wrote, This One Mad Act, which details Booth’s contact with “mysterious Europeans” just before the Lincoln assassination.

Following the Lincoln hit, Booth was whisked away by members of a secret society known as the Knights of the Golden Circle (KGC). KGC had close ties to the French Society of Seasons, which produced Karl Marx. KGC had fomented much of the tension that caused the Civil War and President Lincoln had specifically targeted the group. Booth was a KGC member and was connected through the Confederate Secretary of State, Judah Benjamin, to the House of Rothschild. Benjamin fled to England after the war.

