If even half of what I have told you in this book is true, one could understand why many humans are so traumatized that they still refuse to remember what happened to us. Unfortunately, it is all true. And digesting this litany of insane psychopathic wetiko behavior from a single despotic and very much ruling bloodline is difficult.

Humans have been generationally abused by all the genocides, slavery, pillage, wars, plagues, religions, inverted science, and controlled media that these lizard-brain crazies have conjured up to keep us in line. There is no war crimes tribunal big enough to handle the total obliteration of natural law that has occurred at the hands of these unelected inbreeding tyrants.

The term Stockholm Syndrome came into use after a bank robbery in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1973. Four hostages were taken by the gunmen, Jan-Erik Olsson. But at the trial, none of the hostages would testify against him. They had developed a bond with their captor.

In the same way, many human beings, who once lived in accordance with relational and reciprocal natural law, have sadly become fond of their abusers. Instead of loathing the bloodline and its disconnected and ostentatious lifestyle, we covet it. In doing so, we grow less content and less grateful for all that Wakan Tanka has provided.

In the end, the fancy term Stockholm Syndrome can be boiled down to fear. Centuries of Crown terror have etched a deep-seated fear in the collective psyche of humanity. The nemesis of fear is love. Fear manifests as cowardice. Love translates into bravery.

The Crown’ mediums, channelers, platformers, and programmers, who are all informed by researchers at the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations and DARPA, push out a steady stream of propaganda telling us the world is a dark, dangerous, and cynical place. This only serves to anchor and affirm the collective fear, which then manifests itself in society.

But like Malthus, Hobbes, Locke, and the rest, these modern-day Luciferian charlatans are simply projecting a worldview meant to justify the Crown’s historical carnage. Now key servants of the Satanic cult, their twisted views of reality become even more morose. Eventually, they have no clue as to the nature of reality. They are completely sold out and broken.

Many in society, especially in the climber class, internalize the inverted morality of the bloodline. Instead of calling out a rich powerful person, they will blame that person’s victim. Adages arise to justify this fear-driven cowardice in phrases like, “shit rolls downhill” or “the nail that sticks up gets hammered down”.

Idiots, cowards, and people of low character are rewarded as they climb the Crown pyramid. To advance to a certain level of Freemasonry, the initiate is asked to spit on Jesus as he hangs on the cross. Those who refuse are commended for the decision and dismissed. Those who obey advance to the next level of this Satanic cult of Crown minions. It works the same in the corporate world. And sadly it now extends into non-profit and government sectors as well.

Even within families, the child that has gone out and made the most money or has the biggest house is often shown special favor by the parents. He or she is the golden child. Other children in the family that have gone their own way and retained their integrity and dignity by not becoming a cog in the Crown wage slavery consumption wheel, are often ostracized and treated badly by the parents. This morally inverted behavior has now been clinically diagnosed as acute narcissistic personality disorder. And it is rampant.

Many human beings have forgotten what it means to be human. Instead of saying, “Oh well, he’s only human”, we should say, “Too bad he’s not human enough.” These neurotic behaviors are not human, nor are they natural, as can easily be seen in any simple observation of nature. These are alien behaviors that contradict both natural law and humanity.

Banking is only the tip of the iceberg that is the Anunnaki bloodline control grid under which humans have, for the past 8,500 years, fallen under. Money is important as a tool to keep people climbing, acquiring, and in debt. Much more important to the Crown is perception management.

Some have argued that humans lack a third DNA strand that other animals have. Some say humans lack a Y chromosome, which other animals have. If either or both of these is true, did the Anunnaki intentionally alter humans in this way after their arrival to mute our power to perceive reality? I for one have learned far more from my cats and dogs than I have from any book or university.

The Crown learned through MK-ULTRA’s Project Monarch that subjects (double meaning intended) could be brought to heel through the use of fear-based trauma, which would then disassociate the subject from ever “going there”. It’s the same method used by a child abuser to keep the kid quiet. And it has for a very long time been the main method of the bloodline to keep its subjects quiet.

What has changed is the sophistication of their methodology. This has everything to do with their 3rd and 4th Industrial Revolutions, which have produced a screen-based delivery system through which they can expand Project Monarch to reach virtually the entire population of the planet.

This has made it possible to deliver a certain uniformity in messaging, which is key to the creation of a hive mind singularity. Lately, they have pinned their hopes on hiding behind a message of wokeness. The only reason they had to do this is because a huge chunk of the global population was, in fact, waking up, or remembering. But not in the way they had hoped.

As with their George Soros-funded color revolutions, they got out ahead of the real awakening and inverted the meaning of the word “woke”, which they then sold like dish soap through their social media intelligence agency subsidiaries. Their main goal in using this new ruse is to keep the conversation off of class or, worse yet, off of the Crown. In the meantime, they are dividing people along racial and sexual orientation lines. The more races and sexual identity pronouns they can come up with, the more ways they can divide people. It’s pretty simple.

Just as it was with their Tower of Babel, the bloodline is attempting to invert and scramble the language so that we stay fearful, angry, and divided. In this hurried and harried state, humans cannot communicate about the real problem. And the royal Anunnaki bloodline and their Luciferian worldview, which they have spread around the world like the plague, is the real problem.

Google became god and people narcissistically worshiped their own Google-driven “intellects” at the expense of getting along. It was more important to be right about some minuscule fact than it was to be empathetic and try to see things from someone else’s perspective, maybe actually learn something in the process.

They inundated us with screens and we began to worship imagery. Young men spent their days watching the Crown’s pornography instead of asking a girl out on a date. “Selfies” were normalized. People couldn’t go anywhere without taking a picture and posting it on social media. If the response to their narcissism wasn’t sufficient, they would fly into a fit of rage or become despondent. The screens were capturing more than images. They were capturing souls. The Crown’s British Telecom wing even produced an electronic implant for the eye called Soul Catcher.

The best thing humans can do is to turn off the Crown-controlled screens and go out into nature. You will notice right away that reality feels a lot more solid and comforting than the inverted virtual reality that the Crown’s magicians project daily through our ankle bracelet devices and screens.

Fear has come to permeate society. This fear is, at its root, based on misperceptions about the nature of reality, lies that emanate from the bloodline aggressor. The mask has come off. With the introduction of a bio-weapon into the human population, and another bio-weapon to “cure” it, they have taken the old Masonic credo Ordo ab Chao (order out of chaos) to the next level. They have let us know that they wish to kill us. They have been forced out of the closet and have declared war on humanity.

If we are to respond in the proper way to this tangible threat to our very existence, we must first remember what it means to be human.

