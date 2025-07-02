Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Giacomantonio's avatar
Paul Giacomantonio
1d

Good for you Dean, you really know what you are talking about , I could not think of a better person to interview on Honduran TV , or any TV for that matter. It’s hard to intervene in another countries affairs as a US foreigner. I have gone toe to toe with African police when I saw them beat up a young girl . The police did as much as they could to get me kicked out of the country ( it did not work ) I was working for US peace corps at the time . Anyway , when we are in other countries and we see injustices , it makes my blood boil. Our US policy of intervention is a pressure cooker if you care about human rights . It’s amazing how many people just shut it off . Also it’s good for men to have a spine , we need to stand up for those that do not have a voice , just saying

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna Furnival's avatar
Donna Furnival
1d

I doubt you'll be let back in. It seems that the people are waiting for a leader to kick start a revolution. Sorta like here in Alberta. Be careful!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dean Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture