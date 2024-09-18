Excerpted from my book, Stickin' It to the Matrix, Chapter 2: Get Out Of Debt.

The first thing that you need to do in order to get on the road to freedom is to get completely out of debt. The main fodder off of which the matrix feeds worldwide and at every level – personal, governmental and business – is debt. If they can keep us collectively chained to their phony fiat currency scheme, they can keep us quiet and subservient to their will.

The first debt to get rid of is ALL credit card debt. The interest rates that the Visa/MasterCard Cartel charges are exorbitant. And they are owned largely by two of the biggest Illuminati-controlled banks on earth – JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup. Our destiny on this earth is certainly not to feed vampires.

Once you pay off all your credit card debt, don’t ever go there again. Cancel and cut up all credit cards but one, as sometimes one is needed to rent a car or some other thing. I keep an airline-miles-earning Visa due to its international accessibility.

NEVER use even this one card except for things like car rental which, unfortunately still usually requires a credit card. On the infrequent occasion that you do use it, make sure to pay the balance off by the deadline that month to avoid usurious interest charges.

No wage slave dare openly speak ill of his/her boss or of the system in general, lest they risk being fired. Without a job how can they then make their house payment, car payment and so on? Because of their debt load, many Americans – even the well-paid ones – are just one paycheck away from living on the streets.

While paying off credit card debt may seem a daunting task to those of you who are buried in the stuff, it is essential to escaping the matrix. If you are able to nothing else in this book, get out of credit card debt.

There’s a saying I heard once that made a whole lot of sense to me. “Live like no one lives now and you’ll live like no one lives later”.

The implication is to live not only within your means, but below your means. Once you begin to do this you can not only easily erase your credit card debt, you can start to save money.

Start a bank account with a small community bank if you don’t have one already. These are not evil institutions and should never be seen in the same light as the Illuminati mafia.

In fact these small banks are an integral part of any town since they finance businesses, housing, etc. One thing you will learn while exiting the matrix is how important it is to lose your dogma on a range of issues and make moral decisions based on reality rather than somebody else’s accepted theory of the day.

There are different kinds of bankers, different kinds of politicians, different kinds of business people, loggers, hunters, lawyers, etc. Some own the matrix, some sell out to it, and some work against it. That is reality. Trade in your dogma for some karma.

Starting a bank account protects you from acting impulsively in accordance with the nonstop matrix shopping program. It’s much easier to spend money you are carrying on your person or have sitting in a drawer at home. Keeping your money in a bank makes it harder for you to spend it and watching it grow will encourage you to continue working towards your freedom.

Significantly, when you’ve paid off your debt and you start a savings or checking account, you cease to be a debtor to the bankers and begin to be their creditor. That savings account you started is a loan to the bank which they then lend out at a higher interest rate. As such, the banker is required to pay you interest on that loan which, while currently miniscule and pathetic, fluctuates according to the prime rate set by the Federal Reserve cartel.

Go to a system of paying CASH for everything. If you write lots of checks or use a debit card too much, it’s easy to lose track of your account balance.

I had significant debt only twice in my life. Once I took out around $5,000 in student loans to get my Bachelor’s Degree. The second time we had a $10,000 mortgage on the first property we owned.

Both times these debts were paid off within a year. The key was most definitely living below my means. The other key was working all the overtime I could get at the various jobs I had.

My father died when I was 12 years old in a car accident. We operated a farm at the time. I loved playing baseball in the summer and was a pretty good catcher and lead-off hitter, but with Dad gone money got tight, we had to sell the farm place and my Mom lined me up with my first job for a local farmer. The pay was $2.25/hour.

I learned to operate all types of farm equipment and soon found a job for $3.00/hour, then one for $4.00/hour. As farmers in the area began hearing stories of what a hard worker I was and how competent I was at operating machinery, they competed to have me work for them in the summers. At the end of my “farming phase” I was making $6.00/hour and working 60-70 hours a week. I missed playing baseball, but racked up around $4,000 in savings.

In those days interest rates were high and Mom wisely got me invested in a certificate of deposit (CD) that paid 13% interest. So when I went off to college, I had a little cushion and didn’t have to take out as many student loans as some kids.

Even so, I worked my way through college at various pizza joints (lots of free food), libraries and work study jobs. My senior year of college I worked three different jobs at once. And when I graduated I had a job lined up as a fly fishing guide on the Alaskan Peninsula that paid very well. Room and board was included and since we were in the middle of nowhere, there was nothing to spend my paychecks on.

Due to all that hard work, my student loans were paid off and I was able to save enough money for a two-month overland backpacking trip to Mexico, Belize and Guatemala. I was completely out of debt and seeing the world at age 22.

The first leg of that journey south was driven from Omaha to McAllen, TX on the Mexican border in an auto driveaway car. These companies still exist and this is an excellent way to travel for free.

Usually someone has driven their car somewhere and due to some unexpected contingency they have to fly home. Your role is to get their car back to them. Gas and insurance are paid, so the ride is free. Google “auto drive-away” and find out if you have one near you.

The second time I was in debt was when we bought our first property – 10 acres and a beat up mobile home. By that time I was 27 years old, had my Master’s Degree, had traveled solo around the world and was married to my beautiful wife, Jill.

In my travels, the lessons in simple living that my parents and grandparents had instilled in me on the farm sunk in even deeper. We send out the Peace Corps to condescendingly “teach” the developing world how to live, while Illuminati corporations and banks plunder their resources. Ironically, I have learned so much about how to live from the global poor.

But you can see the same thing here in the US, if you look.

Mexicans come here to work the hard jobs that Americans won’t. They cram as many workers as they can into beat up mobile homes to save on rent. Nearly every dime they earn is then sent back to their families in Mexico who are socking that money away into savings accounts so that these hard-working wanderers can eventually go home and retire to a nice country home.

Don’t let appearances fool you. The Mexicans keeping those Des Moines meat packing plants humming are far more wealthy that most Americans. They are creditors.

When I got my MS in 1991, I was totally broke. So I lined up another good paying job, this time in Japan teaching English. They flew me over in Business Class, where I filled my luggage with as many free tiny bottles of Jack Daniels as I could coax out of the stewardess. They also gave us a free house to live in and car. In only five months our bank account went from $0 to $15,000. It was our first grubstake.

From Kobe, we hopped a ferry to Shanghai, China and spent three months visiting China, Macao, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Hawaii. We were creditors again and seeing the world.

We spent $4,000 traveling and buying a car at an LA auction when we returned, so we rolled into the Ozarks in the fall of 1992 with a 1965 Plymouth Reliant packed to the gills. Our two dogs – Buck and Milo – had to sit atop our stuff in the back seat.

After a night sleeping in that packed car, we saw an ad for 10 acres and a mobile home for $29,900. We had a look, offered them $20,000 and moved in that night.

We put $10,000 down and signed a five-year contract for deed. When the dust had settled and the propane tank was filled, we had only a couple hundred dollars left to our name.

The only answer was to hit the ground running. I worked a variety of temporary agency jobs assembling BB guns, packing baby wipes and whatever, while Jill landed a job at a radio station. We had to borrow $4,000 from her parents to buy Jill a reliable pickup to drive to work.

Within two months I landed a job as a drill crew roustabout on a dam repair project. At $7.00/hour it was the best paying job in the depressed Ozarks. I worked 70 hours a week, taking all the overtime I could get.

During this time, I “borrowed” a copy of Abbie Hoffman’s Steal This Book from a public library which wishes to remain anonymous. For those of you who have read it, hopefully you will not wonder why I thought about calling this book, Steal This Book… Again. I learned many things from that excellent book.

Within days of finishing it, a hillbilly named John who worked at the dam, smoked massive quantities of weed and had a beard down to his knees, “borrowed” it from me. I never saw it again.

Meanwhile we were eating copious amounts of macaroni and cheese and fried bologna, dumpster-diving furniture and growing a massive garden.

One day I went in to pay the monthly house note of $250. I asked the realtor to confirm what we still owed and was shocked to learn of the word “amortization”.

For those as naïve as I was, this nasty word means that when you start to pay down a house loan, you pay far more interest than principal. As such, we owed the realtor far more than we thought we did.

Armed with this new and depressing knowledge, we hatched a plan. Jill had already quit her job at the radio station. She could no longer take the lies required to sell advertising, nor the depths that her coworkers would sink to “sell air”.

We sold the pickup we had bought for her. Because we had done our research and purchased it from a private individual, we had bought the pickup for the below-book price of $4,000. We sold it for the book value price of $4,600.

We paid back her folks, then took every dime of the rest of our savings and made a lump-sum payment of $7,000 towards the property. That done, the remaining house payments would go mostly towards principle.

Within eleven months of moving in, we paid the place off. When I went in to make the final $250 payment, the realtor was so floored at our determination that he refused to take that last check. Instead, he gave us the deed and we owned our place free and clear.

We had joked all along that they never would have sold that place to us for that price, but for the fact that they figured they’d be repossessing it a few months after we could no longer make the payments. We must have been quite the site when we rolled into their office in that packed-to-the-gills 65’ Plymouth.

We were out of debt and worn out from the grind, so we decided to rent the place out for $275/month, bought a 1978 Chevy van for $500, built a bed in it out of scrap lumber and hit the road.

A little over a year later we sold that place for $26,000. We hadn’t made much of a profit, but had lived rent free for a year and made some rental income the next year, which we spent living rent-free in that Chevy van.

More importantly, since we had the place paid off, we were able to put every penny of that $26,000 into a savings account. At age 28, we had just taken a quantum leap on the road to freedom. It changed everything.

To summarize, there are two simple keys to getting out of debt. First, work long hours and keep looking for the best paying job around even as you work a less desirable job.

Don’t settle into some low-paying job because it’s easy. Laziness is the surest way to a life of slavery. This is why the matrix is constantly sending us signals that laziness is somehow a virtue. The mantra goes that you should attempt to get by with as little effort as possible, that you are getting one over on the system by being lazy.

Like all matrix propaganda, nothing could be further from the truth. Be industrious and work hard for your freedom.

Second, you must scrimp and scrape and live below your means. Turn down the heat in winter and use blankets, open the windows in the summer, don’t buy anything you don’t absolutely need and sell things you have that you don’t need. Be proactive. It’s your life.

And remember, if you live like no one lives now, you will live like no one lives later.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com