Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 8: The East India Company: Slavery, Opium and Adam Smith

At the epicenter of the transatlantic slave trade were the royal-chartered Dutch and British East India Companies. The Dutch East India Company was founded in 1602 by the House of Orange/Nassau, two years after the British version had been chartered by the Tudors. Also known as the United East India Company, it was the world’s first joint-stock company and was especially active in the Spice Islands of what is now Indonesia.

There they busied themselves destroying hunting and gathering cultures while vacuuming up sharecropper and slave-farmed resources. Antwerp and Hamburg became major spice trading centers in Europe. There, the Dutch East India Company worked with the old Venetian Fugger and Welser families who now controlled this area, from which the Hanseatic League emerged.

According to company archives, the British East India Company shipped its first transatlantic slaves in 1684 from Madagascar to the British-controlled island of St. Helena in the South Atlantic. Meanwhile, they governed nearly the whole of India from their East India House headquarters on Leadenhall Street in the City of London. Demolished in 1862, just one year before Lincoln

issued his Emancipation Proclamation, the site is now home to the Lloyd’s building.

While European monarchs were funding expeditions to seize land and riches in the Americas, they were also funding the eradication of the tribal cultures there. As Crown fields and mines sprang up on the eastern coasts of North and South America and in the Caribbean, indigenous people were either massacred, enslaved, or pushed westward.

Meanwhile, in Mozambique and Madagascar the East India Company was busy rounding up tribal people into slavery and transporting them to work their newly-found India and Indonesia fiefdoms. But slaves weren’t the only thing the East India Company shipped.

By the 19th century, the company was illegally selling opium in China to finance its Indian tea purchases. Lord Shelbourne launched the Chinese opium trade in 1783 with Scottish merchants from the East India Company and members of the Knights of St. John Jerusalem. By 1788, the Crown had established Freemason lodges in China. One, known as the Triad Society, would traffic their opium.

Opposition to this smuggling operation resulted in the First and Second Opium Wars in China between 1839 and 1860. British forces came to the rescue, winning both wars and ensuring that cheap Chinese tea would continue steaming into the markets of London and Antwerp. Both expeditions were led by Lord Palmerston, head of Scottish Rite Freemasonry in the UK.

Following defeat in the First Opium War, the Qing bloodline dynasty ceded yet another strategic island in the annals of history – Hong Kong – to the British in the 1842 Treaty of Nanjing. Following victory in the Second Opium War in 1860, the British got control over Kowloon. Later, they signed a 99-year lease on the New Territories, the third part of what we know as Hong Kong.

From this new Crown colony, the royals and their landed gentry would operate their Asian drug smuggling operation for the next 150 years. They would also come to base their shipping empire here with the formation of the Peninsular & Oriental Steam Navigation Company (P&O) in 1837. By 1847, in the midst of the Opium Wars, the company was transporting Bengali opium into China.

Although headquartered in London, Hong Kong quickly became the global shipping hub for the P&O Group. Controlled by the Swire, Baring, and Inchcape families, it became the world’s largest shipping company. The Swire’s also control Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airlines. P&O worked hand in glove with Hong Kong Shanghai Bank Corporation (HSBC) in facilitating the opium trade right up through the Vietnam War.

Much of the opium was shipped into Vancouver in Crown-controlled Canada where it was distributed through the P&O-controlled Hudson Bay Company and a string of new “China towns”, which were popping up all along the west coast. Chinese coolie slaves were also shipped west to build JP Morgan’s railroads into the US interior.

In 1997, P&O merged with the Dutch House of Orange-controlled Royal Nedlloyd to form P&O Nedlloyd Container Line Limited. In 2005, this company was absorbed by the Danish A.P. Moller-Maersk Group. Finally, in 2006 P&O’s port or terminal business was sold to Dubai Ports, also known as DP World, which is controlled by the royal Al Maktoum family of Dubai.

Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

