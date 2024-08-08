Earlier this week, the government of Mali cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine, accusing Kiev of arming Tuareg rebels in their July attack on Mali’s military. Senegal also summoned Ukraine’s ambassador over the incident.

The Rothschild-led City of London Illuminati banksters who run the cesspools known as Ukraine and Israel are always seeking to grab more global resources through these surrogates.

In February 2013, Tuareg rebels based in northern Mali, with help from al Qaeda remnants trained and armed by Rothschild intelligence agencies MI6 and Mossad to overthrow the neighboring Qaddafi government in Libya, attacked government troops in the Algerian border town of Tinzaouaten.

Secular Tuareg tribal people – represented by the Azawad National Liberation Movement – have for decades demanded greater autonomy from the central government in Bamako. Yet they were always content to remain in their northern Mali homeland.

But Libyan al Qaeda in the Maghreb forces calling themselves Ansar Dine called for the imposition of Islamic law in northern Mali, then mysteriously attacked to the south. Why, if they were attempting to turn northern Mali into an al Qaeda safe-haven (as the “official” story goes), would they attack the central government in Mali and blow their cover?

These Islamists, who were also responsible – with help from the UAE – for the attack on the US embassy in Benghazi which killed US Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three others, fit the age-old pattern of M16/Mossad destabilization on behalf of the Rothschild-led City of London resource vampires.

Speaking a few years ago at the Ralph Bunche Center, then-head of AFRICOM General Carter Ham admitted that the US had trained many of the Mali rebels involved in the 2012 coup, including its leader Captain Amadou Sanogo.

On April 8th, 2012 twice democratically-elected President Amadou Toumani Toure was forced to step down, just prior to scheduled Presidential elections in which he was not eligible to run. Interestingly, all other potential winners in this election were against any foreign intervention in Mali to “put down” the “al Qaeda” rebellion.

Despite the anti-intervention mood of the people of Mali, soon there were cries from ECOWAS and the UN Security Council for the need to insert foreign troops into Mali. On January 11th the French former colonial masters did just that.

So why did the French intervene in Mali, but not in the Central African Republic, whose government had also been attacked by rebels?

The real reason for the al Qaeda provocation which “required” foreign intervention may lie in the rich mineral resources recently discovered beneath Mali’s soil. Already Africa’s third largest gold producer, Mali is also rich in diamonds, uranium, iron ore, manganese, bauxite, lithium, phosphate, lignite, copper, gypsum and marble.

Oil exploration recently increased in Mali and the nation has the potential to become a major transportation route between sub-Saharan Africa and Europe.

But an August 2020 coup brought down pro-Western President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The interim military government has pivoted to Moscow, while accusing Western intelligence agencies of training the Islamist terrorists who have destabilized their country for the Rothschild mining syndicate.

Bamako’s recent outing of Ukraine as a sponsor of international terrorism signals a broader awakening currently sweeping central Africa. Algeria, Burkino Faso, Chad, Niger, Sudan, Guinea, Gabon and Central African Republic have all recently rebuked their Western colonial masters. That trend will likely continue.

