Excerpted from my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers, Chapter 9: The Texas Oil Mafia.

Texaco insider Clint Murchison had meat packing interests in Haiti which were looked after by CIA agent George de Mohrenschildt, a wealthy Russian oilman and, according to the FBI, a Nazi spy during WWII. It was de Mohrenschildt who drove Lee Harvey Oswald from New Orleans to Dallas days before the November 22, 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Gaeton Fonzi, a special investigator for the House Select Committee on Assassinations, was on his way to interview de Mohrenschildt in Florida regarding his role in the JFK hit when the CIA agent was found with a shotgun blast through his head. De Mohrenschildt’s diaries were later uncovered. One entry read, “Bush, George H. W. (Poppy), 1412 W Ohio also Zapata Petroleum Midland”. [374]

Kennedy had done plenty to piss off the US military establishment. In October 1963 he pulled 1,000 advisers out of Southeast Asia and issued NSAM 363 - a blueprint for a total Vietnam withdrawal. He sent US Ambassador to Guinea William Atwood to Cuba to begin talks with Fidel Castro, after publicly blasting the CIA’s bungling of the Bay of Pigs operation. Kennedy said he wanted to “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds” and that he understood Castro‘s revolutionary struggle against dictator and Meyer Lansky crony Fulgencio Batista, who Kennedy called, “an incarnation of a number of sins on the part of the US”. [375]

Ted Shackley, Santos Trafficante and the CIA boys running Operation Mongoose - which aimed to assassinate Castro - were especially outraged at Kennedy. Major General Edward Lansdale had commandeered Operation Mongoose and escalated it into a small war against Cuba. In 1955 Lansdale helped Lucien Conein set up the South Vietnamese Opium Monopoly under President Nguyen Cao Ky. The CIA continued to train anti-Castro rebels in south Florida and around Lake Pontchartrain outside New Orleans, even after JFK had the FBI raid the camps.

Kennedy fired CIA Director and Rockefeller cousin Allen Dulles, CIA Deputy Director Charles Cabell (whose brother was the mayor of Dallas) and CIA Deputy Director of Plans Richard Bissell. Richard Helms was Bissell’s successor at the Company’s dirty tricks bureau, as the Plans section was known. Helms was tight with James “Jesus” Angleton, who ran the CIA’s MK-ULTRA mind control program for years, utilizing techniques Dulles obtained in Switzerland from the House of Saud Muslim Brotherhood.

All the Watergate plumbers came from an Operation Mongoose offshoot known as Operation 40. Plumber Howard Hunt was paymaster for Operation 40, which also included plumbers Bernard Barker and Enterprise liaison Rafael Quintero. Plumber Frank Sturgis ran the Miami-based International Anti-Communist Brigade, which was funded by Santos Trafficante through his Teamsters Local 320 front. The other Watergate burglars were Felipe Diego and Rolando Martinez. They were buddies with OSS China hand William Pawley, who had owned sugar refineries in Cuba as well as the country’s bus line. [376]

Hunt ran the Miami based Double-Chek, a CIA channel during the Bay of Pigs. Sturgis physically attacked Vietnam War opponent Daniel Ellsberg on the steps of the Capitol and recruited agent provocateurs to disrupt peaceful protests at the 1972 Democratic Convention. [377]

As part of Operation 40 Frank Sturgis recruited Marita Lorenz to seduce Castro, then kill him. Miss Lorenz says she rode to Dallas in a vehicle loaded with weapons with Frank Sturgis, Jerry Patrick Hemming, two Cuban exile brothers named Novis and a pilot named Pedro Diaz Lanz. Lorenz says they arrived in Dallas the day before Kennedy was shot, where they met Howard Hunt at a local hotel.

Fletcher Prouty was an Air Force intelligence officer who had been part of Kennedy’s fact-finding mission which resulted in the NSAM 263 directive calling for a US pullout of Vietnam. On November 10, 1963 Prouty’s boss Edward Lansdale reassigned him to a South Pole desk job. Twelve days later Kennedy was assassinated. Prouty swears that a photograph of Dealey Plaza on the day of the assassination shows Edward Lansdale walking away from the scene of the crime. [378]

Others have identified Howard Hunt as one of the tramps who lurked on the railroad tracks behind the grassy knoll from where the fatal shot was fired.

George Bush Sr. headed Houston-based Zapata Offshore Petroleum from 1956-1964. According to authors William Cooper and David Icke, in 1961 Zapata got the CIA into the Columbian cocaine business. Zapata’s offshore oil platforms were used to transship cocaine, while the Four Horsemen shipped chemicals to Columbia necessary in the production of coke. [379]

One CIA operation to invade Cuba was code-named Operation Zapata. Two Navy ships used in the attempt were named Barbara and Houston.

An FBI memo from J. Edgar Hoover dated 11-23-63 discusses briefing “George Bush of CIA” on the Kennedy assassination, which had occurred one day earlier. Bush was in Dallas on November 22nd. One intelligence source stated, “I know he (Bush) was involved in the Caribbean. I know he was involved in the suppression of things after the Kennedy assassination”. [380]

In a 1973 interview published in the Atlantic Monthly, Kennedy Vice-President and successor Lyndon Johnson - himself a Texas oilman - hinted at a conspiracy on that gloomy day in Dallas and talked of a “Murder Incorporated” being run by the CIA out of the Caribbean. Johnson was referring to Permindex (Permanent Industrial Exhibitions) - an assassination bureau run by the Special Operations Executive (SOE) of Britain’s MI6.

According to a book published by Executive Intelligence Review called Dope Inc.: The Book That Drove Kissinger Crazy, Permindex was funded by the Canadian Bronfman family and the wealthy Polish Solidarist Radziwill family. Permindex leader, MI6 SOE Colonel Sir William “Intrepid” Stephenson, had earlier deployed the Meyer Lansky syndicate and helped rehabilitate Lucky Luciano. SOE Colonel Louis Mortimer Bloomfield was an OSS veteran and Bronfman liaison who chaired Permindex since its 1958 founding in Montreal and Geneva. SOE and Permindex insider General Julius Klein ran guns to the murderous Haganah when the Zionists seized Israel from the Palestinians. He “handles” Buffalo mob boss Max Fischer and Carl Lindner at United Brands - whose banana boats, according to DEA, regularly ship cocaine to the US. [381]

Other SOE members included David Sarnoff, whose RCA conglomerate at that time formed the core of the US National Security Agency; and Walter Sheridan, who provided intelligence to Resorts International and fugitive financier Robert Vesco. The most familiar member of SOE was Colonel Clay Shaw- whose son of same name is a Florida Congressman serving on a House Narcotics Task force.

Shaw was an OSS veteran who later became Director of the New Orleans International Trade Mart - the US subsidiary of Permindex. Shaw was indicted in 1969 for his role in the Kennedy assassination by New Orleans attorney Jim Garrison. During the trial, 17 key prosecution witnesses died and Garrison became the target of a smear campaign.

Shaw served under Stephenson for twenty years starting in WWII, where he had been OSS liaison to Winston Churchill. SOE operatives infiltrated the FBI and formed Division Five, a British intelligence Fifth Column which was headed by Bloomfield. Both Bloomfield and Shaw were present at a series of meetings in Montego Bay, Jamaica in 1963. The meetings were held at the Tyndall Compound, built by Sir William Stephenson to serve British intelligence interests in the Caribbean after WWII.

Stephenson had launched BRINCO, an energy exploration firm financed by the Oppenheimer family’s Rio Tinto. He moved to Jamaica in 1949 and set up the British-American-Canadian Corporation with financing from UK merchant banking giant Hambros. It was Stephenson who helped Allen Dulles stash the Hitler and Goebell trusts in Swiss bank accounts after WWII. Now he presided over the Montego Bay meetings where, according to many Kennedy assassination researchers, the JFK hit was planned.

Those present at the meetings included Ferenc Nagy, a WWII cabinet minister in the pro-Hitler Horthy government of Hungary, who later became Hungarian Prime Minister; Georgio Mantello, a Romanian emigre who served as Italian dictator Benito Mussolini’s Trade Minister; Paul Raigorodsky, a Russian Solidarity leader; and Jean de Menil, an old money European aristocrat and Russian president of Schlumberger, the giant oil industry service provider and frequent CIA arms conduit based in Houma, LA. [382]

All present at Tyndall were executives of Permindex, whose board members included Roy Cohn, former general counsel to Sen. Joe McCarthy; Montreal crime boss Joe Bonanno; Mussolini Agriculture Minister Count Gutierrez de Spadafora of the Italian House of Savoy; Hapsburg and Wittelsbach family banker Hans Seligman of Basel; Carlo d’Amelio, Rome attorney for the Houses of Savoy and Pallavicini; King Farouk of Egypt’s uncle Munir Chourbagi; and Giuseppe Zigiotti, head of the Italian Fascist Association for Militia Arms. Permindex was a front for Nazi International.

Colonel Louis Bloomfield was a partner at Philips, Vineberg, Bloomfield & Goodman - attorneys for the Canadian Bronfman family. In 1968 the firm was forced to delete Bloomfield’s name from its letterhead when French President Charles de Gaulle publicly exposed Bloomfield for his role in the assassination attempt on de Gaulle.

De Gaulle named Credit Suisse of Geneva as financier of Bloomfield’s attempted putsch and traced its origin to NATO Headquarters in Brussels. Permindex was forced to move out of Europe to fascist-friendly South Africa. Simultaneously, de Gaulle kicked the Israeli Mossad out of France due to its cozy relations with Permindex. Credit Suisse Canada has been identified by some researchers as SOE paymaster for the Permindex assassination of JFK, which was accomplished after Stephenson set up an operations command center in David Sarnoff’s RCA Building at New York’s Rockefeller Center.

Bloomfield worked under the cover of Israeli Continental Corporation and the Canadian subsidiary of Heineken Breweries. He controlled the Ran Histadrut “charity”, which constitutes 33% of Israel’s GNP; and Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s second largest bank and a favorite Mossad conduit. Bloomfield was director of the Israeli-Canadian Maritime League and served as Canadian Consul-General in Liberia. There he worked with the only other foreign diplomat in Monrovia - Banque du Credit Internacionale’s (BCI) Tibor Rosenbaum - in establishing Liberia’s status as an offshore banking center and in making Liberia’s flag available to international shippers who wished to disguise their true country of origin. The Liberian flag has been well utilized by drugs and arms smugglers.

Bloomfield was also chairman of the Red Cross Ambulance Service, a post traditionally held by the top Knight in Queen Elizabeth II’s modern-day roundtable - Most Venerable Military & Hospitalier Order of St. John of Jerusalem. Though known for its more “charitable” side - which includes selling donated blood for around $100/pint - the Red Cross is officially an intelligence arm of the British monarchy. [383]

According to Dope Inc., Tibor Rosenbaum’s BCI was a key bank in the Permindex assassination of Kennedy, transferring funds from Bank Hapoalim to New Orleans FBI Division Five Station Chief Guy Bannister. Bannister’s agent Jerry Brooks Gatlin doled out the cash to Hunt and his Cuban team of assassins. Both Bannister and Gatlin died under mysterious circumstances.

Howard Hunt’s Double Check was a subsidiary of Centro Mondiale Commerciale, the Permindex Rome branch. William Seymour, the Oswald double who played Cuban sympathizer for months before the Kennedy hit, met with Clay Shaw and David Ferrie to form a triangulation of fire plan. The actual Oswald was on SOE Division Five payroll.

According to many researchers, the weapons for the Kennedy coup came through Schlumberger and the seven-shooter hit team consisted of an elite group put together by J. Edgar Hoover and Sir William Stephenson in 1943. The team was formed through the American Council of Christian Churches (ACCC), which Bloomfield, Stephenson and Hoover founded as cover for US and British intelligence via ACCC Latin American missions.

ACCC is a network of aristocratic far-right religions. Its west coast director E. E. Bradley was indicted by New Orleans prosecutor Jim Garrison for his role in the JFK hit. David Ferrie worked under ACCC cover. An ACCC orphan school near Puebla, Mexico was used to train 25-30 of the world’s premier marksmen. ACCC Minister Albert Osborne ran the school after he fled the US due to his support of Hitler during WWII. These “students” carried out the Kennedy assassination. Assassins from this same team may have deployed to kill both Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. [384]

Kennedy was scheduled to speak at the Dallas Trade Mart - a Permindex affiliate - the day he was gunned down. After the Kennedy assassination Permindex morphed into Intertel, while BCI was replaced by Robert Vesco’s Bahamas-based Resorts International - whose lawyers included Paul Helliwell and Kennedy Justice Department hack Robert Peloquin, who served in Naval Intelligence and with NSA before joining Justice.

Resorts International has its headquarters on Paradise Island, which is owned by Huntington Hartford, scion of the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company. Intertel is officially a subsidiary of Resorts and its board included Howard Hunt buddy Edward Mullin of FBI Division Five and president of the Bronfman family-controlled Royal Bank of Canada, David Belisle of NSA and Sir Randolph Bacon - former head of Scotland Yard. Intertel provides security for Caribbean and Las Vegas casinos and moved gambling and horse racing into Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Warren Commission which “investigated” the Kennedy assassination was stacked with the very cronies Kennedy had denounced. Allen Dulles, the CIA Director whom Kennedy had fired, loomed large over the proceedings, steering the inquiry away from any hint of CIA involvement. FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover was a right-wing fanatic who despised Kennedy. President Gerald Ford, then a Michigan Senator, leaked information on the hearings to FBI Assistant Director Cartha DeLoach. [385] Senators Arlen Spector (D-PA) and Richard Shelby (R-AL) are prominent members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which oversees CIA activity.

But the most influential member of the Warren Commission was Chase Manhattan Bank chairman John McCloy, who later directed the World Bank. McCloy was attorney for the Saudi-based ARAMCO and helped David Rockefeller spirit the Shah out of Iran.

Kennedy had angered the US military establishment but his death sentence was signed by the international bankers.

Kennedy had announced a crackdown on off-shore tax havens and proposed increases in tax rates on large oil and mining companies. He supported eliminating tax loopholes which benefit the super-rich. His economic policies were publicly attacked by Fortune magazine, the Wall Street Journal and both David and Nelson Rockefeller. Kennedy’s own Treasury Secretary Douglas Dillon, who came from the Bechtel-controlled Dillon Read investment bank, voiced opposition to the JFK proposals. [386]

Kennedy’s fate was sealed in June 1963 when he authorized the issuance of more than $4 billion in United States Notes by his Treasury Department in an attempt to circumvent the high interest rate usury of the Eight Families Federal Reserve international banker crowd. President Lincoln had made a similar move 100 years earlier and suffered the same consequences.

The wife of accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, who was conveniently gunned down by Jack Ruby before Ruby quickly died in prison, told author A. J. Weberman in 1994, “The answer to the Kennedy assassination is with the Federal Reserve Bank. Don’t underestimate that. It’s wrong to blame it on Angleton and the CIA per se only. This is only one finger on the same hand. The people who supply the money are above the CIA”. [387]

New Orleans Trade Mart Director and SOE operative Clay Shaw’s address book contained the names of many powerful people who may have “supplied the money”. They included international oligarchs Maquesse Giuseppe Rey of Italy, Baron Raffaello de Banfield of Italy, Princess Jacqueline Chimay of France, Lady Margaret D’Arcy of England, Lady Hulce of England and Sir Michael Duff of England. [388]

But perhaps the most interesting phone number in Shaw’s address book belonged to Sir Steven Runciman, an elite historian with insider knowledge of the Knights Templar and their Priory of Sion inner sanctum. Warren Commission Chairman Earl Warren, John McCloy, Allen Dulles, J. Edgar Hoover and Gerald Ford were all 33rd Degree Illuminized Freemasons.

Visitors to the Dealey Plaza assassination site report seeing an obelisk dedicated to Freemasonry. Dallas - headquarters for illumination merchant Exxon Mobil and much of corporate America - sits on the 33rd parallel.

